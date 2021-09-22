Fall is the time for the start of our harvest. This year, even with the drought, it is no exception.
Where some crops are reduced, there is a bumper crop of grapes in the vineyards, and the apples in orchards appear to be okay.
I took the opportunity to walk down the trail at Lake McKusick one morning. It was very peaceful. In fact, almost too peaceful.
There were only a few people walking on the trails. Heading towards the lake, late-season flowers were still in full bloom. It was a welcoming sight.
Out on the lake, I could only see a few ducks swimming in the open water now that the rains and wind had cleared the muck from the surface of the lake. I hunted to spot a lone heron near the walking bridge. Its attention was on the small fish near the weed bed.
Sitting on one of the benches along the trail, my ear slowly picked up the sounds around me. The wind was rustling the leaves in the trees nearby, and a few leaves were sliding down the paved trail.
Somewhere in the shallows, I could hear a fish that was trying to catch bugs. A splash caught my attention each time it caught an inattentive fly near the surface. Finally, the sound of a wayward goose flying over the lake, looking for other geese, broke the silence.
The empty chairs in one backyard were symbolic of how I felt on the trail. It took my shadow to keep me company.
Although there were very few people on the trail, when you met one of them, there was a smile on both of our faces and a warm hello. We did not know each other, but after the long year of COVID, seeing a smile on someone’s face, and hearing a greeting was worth the wait.
If you are cooped up inside, take the time to sit along one of the trails. It will raise your spirits.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at http://www.davidfabio.com.
