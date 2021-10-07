Vivian Votava was appointed to the Stillwater Area Schools Board during its meeting Thursday Oct. 7.
Three candidates interviewed for the vacant board position on the Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors during a special called meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Using ranked choice voting for all three candidates, five of the six board members ranked Votava as their top choice.
Board member Tina Riehle selected Kelly Bowen as her top choice. The vote in favor of appointing Votava was unanimous.
Votava, David Taylor and Kelly Bowen were the three candidates who applied. Votava is a Principal Quality Engineer at DiaSorin; Taylor is an attorney practicing in the Twin Cities. Bowen is a hair stylist.
Votava was out of state so she joined the Tuesday meeting via Zoom.
Taylor and Bowen joined the six board members at the dais for their interviews.
There is a 30-day waiting period for filing a petition. Absent a petition, the board will appoint Votava at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting, and will serve until the district can hold an election in November 2022.
The three are looking to replace Matt Onken who resigned on Sept. 17 citing political divisions. Onken was elected to the school board in the November 2020 election for a 4-year term.
Onken’s resignation is the second resignation on the school board in the past few months. Liz Weisberg resigned at the end of a board meeting on July 22. The board interviewed five applicants for that seat and selected Chris Kunze.
Kunze was sworn in at the district’s Oct. 7 meeting. He will only serve for a month, and will likely be replaced by Pete Kelzenberg after the November election.
Chris Kunze was appointed to the board himself at the start of Thursday’s meeting and he took part in the replacement voting process despite that he could not sit in on Tuesday's interview.
After voting, he told the board that he was able to review the applications, read the candidate’s resume and watch the videos.
“Which is why I feel comfortable voting for Matt Onken’s replacement tonight,” Kunze said.
While Kelzenberg and Don Hovland both filed for election to the vacant position, Hovland unofficially dropped out of the race, and his name will still appear on the ballot. If Kelzenberg is elected, he will take his seat as soon as the results are certified.
Board chair Bev Petrie thanked the three candidates for applying while board issues have been contentious recently both on the local board and at the national level.
“It might not be the most enticing of volunteer positions to take on,” Petrie said. “I thought they were all good candidates and I’m sorry we had to just choose one.”
