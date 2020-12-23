Eighteen volunteers from Sustainable Stillwater donned masks, grabbed their clippers, and marshaled their determination to tackle the invasive buckthorn at Lily Lake Park in Stillwater on Dec. 5.
After several hours of work in the cold, fortified by apple cider and popcorn, volunteers left a pile of buckthorn for the city to remove, according to a news release from Sustainable Stillwater. Buckthorn is considered an invasive species because it forms dense stands that dominate ecosystems and displace native species.
City and county efforts to eradicate the plants have been thwarted by its fast growth and tenacity, the release states. Led by Dan MacSwain, Washington County natural resources coordinator, and Louise Watson, Sustainable Stillwater natural resources workgroup lead.
The “Buckthorn Bust” was also coordinated with the Lily Lake Association. The Sustainable Stillwater MN Natural Resources Work Group is funded by the Friends of Stillwater Parks and other private donors.
Sustainable Stillwater MN is a nonprofit Minnesota corporation engaged in creating a greener, more sustainable and more resilient city. For more information email sustainablestillwatermn@gmail.com or call Louise Watson at 651-230-7882 or Wendy Gorski, 612-244-1560.
