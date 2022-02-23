Voices of Hope, a prison music organization operating in the Minnesota Correctional Facilities at Shakopee and Stillwater, commissioned eight songwriters to create new choral works for prison choirs.
The project is funded by a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, according to a press release from Voices of Hope. The eight composers were selected from a pool of applicants by a panel of former Voices of Hope singers, choral conductors, composers and staff. The songs feature texts by writers incarcerated in Minnesota and Indiana, some of whom are also Voices of Hope singers.
The new works will be premiered by Voices of Hope choirs.
The eight composers are AJ Isaacson-Zvidzwa of Woodbury, Emily Feld of Rosemount, Evgeniya Kozhevnikova of Gainesville, Jae Kim of Santa Monica, California; Krystal Folkestad of Richmond, Lara Campbell of Madison, Indiana; Lizaveta Loban of Minsk, Belarus and Marya Hart of Minneapolis.
Voices of Hope choirs have not been able to sing together since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states. Voices of Hope staff and volunteers have been producing weekly video programming to be broadcast inside both the Shakopee and Stillwater facilities during this time. These videos feature choral content including sing-alongs, music education and performances from local and national musicians and choirs.
UMN choirs will record teaching videos in February and March, 2022. The dates for the premieres of the new choral works will be scheduled when Voices of Hope staff and volunteers are able to reenter the facilities and convene choir rehearsals.
Voices of Hope is an organization that builds choral singing communities in correctional facilities in the state of Minnesota. The flagship ensemble, Voices of Hope-Shakopee, was founded in 2015 by D Amanda Weber and has grown from 15 to 50 incarcerated singers. In 2019, the organization expanded to include Voices of Hope- Stillwater.
