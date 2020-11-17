Lakeview Health Foundation’s first virtual gala on Oct. 22 raised more than $100,000 for Lakeview Hospital’s Homecare & Hospice program, which serves patients across the St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin. Funds raised at the gala will be used for programs and equipment including massage therapy, music therapy, volunteer programs, personal care items, tools for symptom management and planning care, as well as homecare equipment, according to a press release from Lakeview Health.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our communities for supporting the gala this year to help us enhance patients’ experience across the valley and into Wisconsin — especially during this difficult time,” said Paul Erickson, executive director of the Lakeview Health Foundation. “We have hosted the gala for 13 years. Due to COVID, this was our first virtual event. We are fortunate to have community support to help improve the comfort and care of our patients facing the challenges of chronic or advanced illnesses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.