Base ball clubs from Minnesota and Wisconsin crossed wooden bats at the Old Athletic Field Stillwater July 17, while wearing 19 century uniforms to exhibit the game as it was played in 1860. Teams from Fillmore, Afton, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Rum River and La Crescent competed.
The St. Croix Base Ball Club (baseball was originally spelled as two words) is an educational outreach program of the Washington County Historical Society, WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said, and is in its 23rd season. The St. Croix hosted the exhibition games on the same field that the original St. Croix team used in the 1960s.
While the game looks similar to modern baseball there are a few changes: There are no balls or strikes called; a batter is out if the ball is caught on the fly or first bounce — even if it lands foul and fielders do not use gloves.
“It’s a really defensive game,” Peterson said while sweating after chasing after balls in his right field position.
Umpire Tom Simonet, and treasurer of WCHS, called the game while wearing a full suit with a top hat. Another difference was the language he used. Runs were called aces, and hands were called outs.
While Simonet noted the garb was hot as the mercury was rising into the high 80s, he said he could handle the heat.
“It’s mind over matter,” he said.
Simonet, 67, has played vintage base ball for about 10 years. His son-in-law got him interested in the game. With only one umpire at vintage base ball — compared with at least two umps at nearly every level of modern baseball — as the sole official can’t see everything from behind home play and must rely on the honor system.
“Questionable calls they take care of it themselves,” Simonet said.
The 67-year-old ump opted for officiating because of his age.
“I know there are older players out there, but I know my limitations,” Simonet said. “It would not be a pretty site.”
The players follow the vintage base ball rules that were set by Henry Chadwick in 1860.
Even without called balls or strikes a batter can still strike out, but a strike must be a clean miss, Peterson said. Without called strikes — or any fast pitches — it puts the onus on the fielders to make the outs.
The field is now owned by the Stillwater Area Public Schools District, and it has changed to a more modern-looking school baseball park.
Without called strikes pitchers will toss balls underhanded aiming where the batter wants to hit it. If the batter doesn’t like the spot they can just wait for another. So the pitcher aims for where the batter wants the pitch.
The St. Croix’s lost their first game to Menomonie 8 aces to 5.
Rich “Aces” Arpi was on the losing side. He has been playing vintage baseball for about 35 years.
“Well it’s been a big part of my life,” Arpi said.
Peterson said Arpi earned his nickname for an apparent reason:
“Isn’t it obvious, he scores a lot of aces.”
Arpi played on one of the earliest incarnations of a vintage baseball team in the 1980s.
“It’s an educational thing,” Arpi said. “These teams usually started with the county historical society as a way to get people out and experience history.”
That has continued now for more than three decades. One anachronism showing that the game is part of a living history is that while the players all wore traditional uniforms, they all sported modern style sneakers.
Peterson explained in that case that safety is more important than historical accuracy.
If they were to stay strictly to the trends of the 1860s the players would wear boots instead of the athletic kicks.
The historical society does try to mitigate the anachronism by having the players wear darker shoes of one color.
In a press release announcing the Saturday event, Peterson said the rules make the type of base ball enjoyable for everyone.
“This type of base ball allows people from age 7 to 70 play and have a great deal of fun,” Peterson said, “It is a great way for one generation to connect to another using the game of base ball as the link through their history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.