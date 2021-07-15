Five vintage base ball clubs from Minnesota an Wisconsin will gather in Stillwater on Saturday, July 17, at the Old Athletic Field, corner of Orleans Street and Sixth Avenue to exhibit the game as it was meant to be played. Clubs from Fillmore, Afton, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Rum River and La Crescent – will cross bats to show the way base ball was played in 1860.
The St. Croix Base Ball Club, an educational outreach program of the Washington County Historical Society, is in its 23rd season. The St. Croix’s are the reigning vintage base ball champions of Minnesota and have been since 2002.
Vintage Base Ball uses the rules set by Henry Chadwick in 1860. Some of the more curious rules of the game that have since left the rule book include: there are no balls or strikes called; a batter is out if the ball is caught on the fly or first bounce; fielders do not use gloves – all barehanded; and the pitcher pitches the ball underhanded to where the batter would like it.
“This type of base ball allows people from age 7 to 70 play and have a great deal of fun,” WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said, “it is a great way for one generation to connect to another using the game of base ball as the link through their history.”
The matches are free to the public, just bring a lawn chair and a few friends and watch base ball as it was meant to be played.
