Valley Friendship Club’s annual Funds for Friends breakfast event will occur this year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. This will be VFC’s second year holding the event online. Enjoy this 30-minute special event from the comfort of your own home.
The event will feature guest emcee Nashville musician, singer, producer and songwriter Jeff Dayton, VFC members, local community partners, donors and a silent virtual auction.
This year’s event will highlight social opportunities that VFC provides to people with disabilities in the community. The breakfast get-together will show from our weekly Zoom events (Hub Hangout, Music Mashup, and Bingo); in-person events (fitness classes, snowshoeing, and kayaking); celebrations (11th annual Birthday Bash); and artistic endeavors (songwriting with StoryArk and creating a silent film with Zephyr Theatre).
VFC was designed to create events and make community connections specifically oriented to the social needs of children and young adults who can be marginalized in traditional settings, according to a press release from VFC. VFC focuses on the spirit of inclusion and all VFC events are open to all people. VFC programs offer unique opportunities for individuals with disabilities to meet new people, and foster friendships that cross boundaries of age, ability and interests.
While Funds for Friends is a free event, donations will be accepted. A virtual silent auction will be available online from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. Visit www.valleyfriendshipclub.org to RSVP to the event or donate to the organization.
