Flare Stillwater, a not for profit project originally funded by The Stillwater Area Community Foundation, is now offering two new Local and Interurban Stillwater Streetcar apps.
There is a new web-based app for mobile devices that enables anyone to carry the history of Stillwater in their pocket while traveling through a geo-location time tunnel. Historical locations, stories and News Flashes from 1899 during the construction of the Streetcar Line are featured.
There is a new Browser-based app that senses your location and whenever you enter a different, invisible “Geo-Fence” on the trail or route, your device responds with historical graphics, text narratives and audio cues about the very same location as it was many years ago.
The Audio Trigger, an innovation by Bob Bilyk of Lodestar Learning Systems was added in 2020 and allows users to be alerted by sound when a different historical location is nearby.
Experience the Stillwater Streetcar Lines with more than twenty locations and stories that go from Bayport to Wildwood Amusement Park.
Arrival and departures are announced with authentic Streetcar sounds that once were common in and around Stillwater.
