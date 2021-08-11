In a once in a lifetime experience, Stillwater Middle School student Brody Eviota, and his father, had a chance to ride in the Goodyear blimp two weeks ago.
His father works for Youngstedts’ Goodyear Auto Service and Car Wash. With Youngstedts’ 50th anniversary, Goodyear offered them rides in one of its huge blimps, brought into the Flying Cloud Airport as part of their airshow.
“It was really fun,” Brody told me. “It was 240 feet long and was filled with helium gas to float in the air. It looked really big, up close. To move it, they have four propellers that can move it along up to 50 mph, although we only went 20 mph. It has enough fuel to stay up for 30 hours at a time.
“They brought it down to within a foot or two of the ground, allowing us to climb a ladder into the gondola,” he said. “There, the two captains told us where to sit to balance the craft as they loaded the maximum of 12 passengers.
“The blimp went up at about a 45-degree angle and we had about a 45-minute ride around Chanhassen and Minnetonka. It was rather warm inside,” Brody continued. “They had to have the windows open to keep it cool. It would have been really hot to be in it circling a long football game. Unfortunately, there was no stewardess or food.”
The blimp had a mesh on the side of it to put advertisements on. When they came in for a landing, it came in with the nose lower to keep it close to the ground.
“So, would you go again?” I asked him.
“Definitely! It was a lot of fun.”
David Fabio (Brody’s grandfather)
Blimp photos by Zach Sumners Photography
