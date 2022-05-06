I remember the excitement back on March 20 when the Vernal Equinox arrived. It was officially spring, and we were ready to say goodbye to another Minnesota winter.
Well, it didn’t exactly work out that way. Sure, it snowed in April, but that isn’t unusual. We do average 3.5 inches of snow for the month. It was the wind and the cold that were wearing us down.
We had so many windy days, and we ended up tied for the 15th coldest April on record. That is chilly considering the records go back almost 150 years. So long April!
May is such an exciting month. Everything is running a bit behind when it comes to our yards, but we will be mowing before you know it.
I get excited the first few times I get to fire up the lawn mower and make those awesome lines in the grass. I’m pretty tired of mowing by September, but for now I am ready to rock.
I also want to plant some flowers. It’s always a good idea to wait until after Mother’s Day, and this year is a prime example of why it is smart to wait.
Speaking of the greatest people on the planet…Moms…do you have big plans this weekend? I’m so happy that we are finally warming up.
We have a good shot of warming above average Saturday, and Sunday looks slightly cooler with chances of rain. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms, Mommies and Mamas out there.
You are the greatest!
Next weekend should be exciting as well. Have you ever caught a monster fish on the opener? I have not. Wait, does a big, ugly carp count? I pulled one of those in years ago.
I wasn’t fishing for carp, but it got on my line and fooled me into thinking I had a record walleye on the line. Imagine my disappointment when that beast surfaced. Sad to say the biggest fish I’ve ever caught is still a carp. One of these years you will see me on social media holding up a whopper.
I hope it’s a walleye, but a northern or muskie would also do. Best of luck to all who fish next weekend.
I hope you catch something (besides a cold), and continue to make wonderful memories with your family and friends.
The unofficial start to summer is also coming up fast. Memorial Day weekend!
I remember being up north last year, and we had to pull the potted flowers in overnight as the temperatures dropped below freezing. I also remember weekends past when our daytime highs warmed to the 90s and it felt like July.
I will be busy in the WCCO Next Weather Center all month fine tuning the forecast for that weekend. I want you prepared for what Mother Nature will bring whether you stay home, head north or even venture into Wisconsin. By Memorial weekend, the average high will be in the low-70s. One perk to our cold start to spring — no mosquitos — yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.