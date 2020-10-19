The United Way of Washington County East and the city of Stillwater, along with Mayor Ted Kozlowski, proclaimed the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, “United Way Week.”
During the week, businesses throughout the Valley participated in giving back to the United Way of Washington County East in a way tailored to them, (examples included rounding up at register, a percentage of week’s proceeds, or a giving jar on counter).
On Oct. 8, The United Way of Washington County East hosted its annual leadership breakfast, but it was held virtually.
Four speakers, from funded partnering agencies were featured: Tracy Maki from Valley Outreach, Trisha Kauffman from Solid Ground, Mike Huntley from Youth Service Bureau, and Matthew Eastwood from Canvas Health.
The week ended on Oct. 11 with a fall fun event hosted by the Lumberjack, with s’mores, cider, live music and a bonfire.
United Way of Washington County East’s
Vision is: A caring, engaged and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future.
Their Mission is: to unite our community and local resources to give each person the
opportunity to build a better life.
