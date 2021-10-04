The United Way of Washington County East and the city of Stillwater, along with Mayor Ted Kozlowski, have proclaimed the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, “United Way Week.”
During this week, businesses throughout the Valley will participate in giving back to the United Way of Washington County East in a way tailored to them, (examples include rounding up at register, a percentage of weeks proceeds, or a giving jar on counter).
The week will end on Oct. 10 with a fall fun event hosted by the Lumberjack, with s’mores, cider, live music, and fires from 3-6 p.m.
On Thursday Sept. 23, the United Way of Washington County East hosted their annual Leadership Breakfast at the Royal Golf Club. Sheriff Dan Starry and Police Chief Brian Mueller spoke to the current needs in the community and the importance and relevance of an organization such as the United Way. A record $15,000 was raised due to the generosity of local support.
United Way of Washington County East’s Vision is: A caring, engaged and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future. United Way of Washington County East’s mission is to unite our community and local resources to give each person the opportunity to build a better life.
Interested individuals should email Kelly Stenerson at Kelly.Stenerson@uwwce.org or Lois Raboin at lois@uwwce.org for more information.
