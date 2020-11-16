Living Thankfully will host a giving thankfully drive though from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at First United Methodist Church, at the corner of Myrtle and Greeley streets, as volunteers will take donations from cars as they drive through the parking lot.
During the drive through the church will be collecting personal care items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, soap etc. and cleaning supplies such as wipes, sanitizers, soaps, bathroom/ household cleaners and paper products.
The church will distribute the drive-thru donations as needed among the four organization. In July, First UMC congregation and community “Stuffed a Bus” with food and financial contributions to support Valley Outreach in response to the growing needs for food for families.
