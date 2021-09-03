A World War Two veteran felt the wind in their hair while cruising through the air in an open cockpit in a Boeing-Stearman.
Rueben Shalander was a passenger on a DreamFlights flight as part of Operation September Freedom. After Shalander landed in the 15-minute pleasure flight, Les Krongard got his turn to take to the skies. Shalander and Krongard are Croixdale Living Facility residents in Bayport.
DreamFlights usually partners with nursing homes across the country for free flights for residents in long-term care facilities regardless of their veteran status. However, the organization decided in honor of the 76th anniversary of the peace treaty the United States signed with Japan, the nonprofit would focus its efforts on WWII veterans for program Operation September Freedom running from Aug. 1. to late September.
WWII effectively ended on Sept. 2, 1945. Now 76 years later, of the 16 million Americans who answered the call to serve, only about 100,000 are alive today, according to a press release from DreamFlights.
“Operation September Freedom is our last chance to honor our nation’s WWII heroes for the service and sacrifice. Wherever WWII veterans are located, we’ll find our way to their nearest airport and create a moment of magic they can relive until their last days,” Darryl Fisher, Founder and President of dream Flights said in the release
The planes taking the veterans up have special meaning as Boeing-Stearmans were the biplanes used in WWII to train pilots. Neither Croixdale resident flew during the war.
“We have six of these gorgeous Stearmans across the country,” DreamFlights pilot Mike Summers said.
Only one of those aircrafts took off from in use at the Lake Elmo airport.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol staged a short parade before their flights honoring the veterans. While most of the crowd was comprised of the veterans’ family members, Bayport Mayor Susan St. Ores watched the planes take off.
From the Lake Elmo airport in Baytown Township, the flights flew to the St. Croix River before turning around. Shalander said he could see boats in the river during the flight.
After Shalander’ flight landed, he smiled and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.
“It was a good flight,” Shalander told the Gazette. “It was kind of breezy.”
When Shalander was approached about flying, he turned down the offer because his legs don’t work well anymore, and he knew he would have to climb a ladder to get in the cockpit of the Stearman. With lots of help from volunteers and pilots they were able to lift him onto a stepladder, then he climbed on the wing of the plane and was lifted into the cockpit.
With the design of the plane, the pilot sits in the back, and the passengers got to sit up front.
Pilot Jeff Klosky, who stayed on the ground while summer flew, explained that with the design of the plane, the front seat is actually more protected from wind than in the rear seat.
Klosky was thrilled to honor the WWII veterans with a plane ride.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Klosky said. “It’s a dream flight. It really is.”
For more information about the program, visit dreamflights.org.
