The Minnesota Department of Corrections said local law enforcement helped quickly apprehend two men who walked away from a minimum-security unit at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater Tuesday night, May 16.
The DOC staff at the MCF–Stillwater contacted law enforcement at approximately 9:50 p.m. after the two were unaccounted for during a routine facility headcount. After requesting assistance from local law enforcement partners, both were taken into custody about 10 minutes later.
Timothy Curtis St. Clair Jr. and Kristopher Lee Roybal were arrested walking together along 60th Street in the City of Oak Park Heights. The Bayport Police Department, Stillwater Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and apprehension. They are both back in custody and now being housed at the MCF–Oak Park Heights. The incident is under investigation by local law enforcement and the DOC’s Office of Special Investigations.
“We are thankful for the swift actions of our staff and law enforcement partners for bringing these two men quickly back into custody,” said Andy Skoogman, spokesperson for the Minnesota DOC.
St. Clair Jr. and Roybal could face new criminal charges in Washington County for escape from custody. Anyone who knowingly assisted them could also face criminal charges.
St. Clair Jr. was incarcerated for felony domestic assault while Roybal had a felony-level drug conviction.
Information from Minnesota Department of Corrections press release.
