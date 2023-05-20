The Minnesota Department of Corrections said local law enforcement helped quickly apprehend two men who walked away from a minimum-security unit at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater Tuesday night, May 16.

The DOC staff at the MCF–Stillwater contacted law enforcement at approximately 9:50 p.m. after the two were unaccounted for during a routine facility headcount. After requesting assistance from local law enforcement partners, both were taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

Load comments