Donald Hovland, Pete Kelzenberg have filed for a special one-year seat on the Independent School District 834 Board of directors. A special election for the seat will be held on Nov. 2 to fill the position left vacant due board member Liz Weisberg’s resignation on July 22.
The filing deadline was Aug. 25. The usual filing deadline for a board vacancy is in July, but with the timing of Weisberg’s resignation the district requested special legal permission to allow for candidates to file past the deadline.
The two candidates have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 to request that their name be removed from the ballot; after Aug. 27, the names of all remaining candidates will be included.
The deadline to remove a candidate’s name occurred after the Gazette’s press deadline. We will update this story if anyone drops out after 5 p.m.
The board was expected to name one of five candidates to fill in temporarily for Weisberg’s vacancy at a board meeting on Aug. 26. The person the board selects is expected to take their seat on Oct. 7.
The person who wins the Nov. 2 election will take their seat on the board immediately after election results are certified. Meaning that the person who is selected for the temporary spot will only serve for a couple of meetings in October.
The five who filed for the temporary appointment are Hovland, Kelzenberg, Hal DeLaRosby, Christopher Kunze and Philip St. Ores. The board interviewed the five candidates on Aug. 19.
The Aug. 26 school board meeting was held after the Gazette’s press deadline. The Gazette will announce the board’s selection in a separate story online.
