Marine on Saint Croix — The Marine Village School added– Kelly Pylkas-Bock, and Peter Gardner – to its board for the Kindergarten through fifth grade school set to open in September 2022.
Kelly Pylkas-Bock, Ed.D., has 25 years of classroom teaching experience with students from kindergarten through University.
“I believe in the vision of this board. It embraces high quality academic experiences as well as the role that nature plays in helping children grow and develop, Pylkas-Bock said in a press release .
“In the past, Marine Elementary was enriched by their community through artists’ residencies, community partnerships, and different kinds of ecological experiences. The vision now is to take that a step further. The new school has an innovative vision. It’s bringing in a STEAM focus (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), and a maker space.”
Peter Gardner He holds degrees in nuclear engineering, general engineering, and an MBA in finance. Gardner is Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer at Xcel Energy. He has served on a number of nonprofit boards, including the Minnesota Council on Economic Education .
About the charter school
The village of Marine on St. Croix (first called Marine Mills) is the oldest official town in Minnesota, founded in 1839. It’s first school opened in 1849, in a log boarding house and store. It moved into its own building in 1857, and then into a modern building at 550 Pine St. in 1955.
In 2017, the Stillwater Area Public Schools board voted to close the building — along with voting to close Withrow Elementary in Hugo and Oak Park Elementary in Stillwater — leaving the Marine on St. Croix without a community school for the first time in 170 years.
In 2019 the village of about 700 people bought the school building from the School District for approximately $900,000. The board of directors of the proposed new school received approval from the MN Department of Education to open a charter school. Initially, the school will open with a maximum of 150 students in six classrooms for grades K-5. Each classroom has its own HVAC system outfitted with HEPA filters.
About the board
Pylkas-Bock and Gardner join board members Win Miller (chair), Brian Mader, David Dochniak and Jennifer Cress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.