The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV accident that resulted in the death of two juveniles early Saturday evening, April 22, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 5 p.m., deputies and first responders were called to the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton for two juveniles trapped under an ATV. Upon arrival, responders found the victims, both 10 years old, and attempted lifesaving efforts; however, both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
“The families of the victims have been notified and the cause of the accident remains under investigation,” said the press release.
The identities of the two girls have been released. Alexis “Lexi” Marie Gibson, of Mahtomedi, and Savanna Lee Koeckeritz, of Afton, were classmates at the New Heights School in Stillwater.
In a heartbreaking post, Savanna’s father, Lance, stated on Facebook, “This Friday, April 28, is Vannessa’s 17th birthday and she has to bury her sister.”
Savanna’s obituary reads, “Savanna loved life, she enjoyed camping, riding ATV, boating and Knee-boarding. She spent hours riding her bike, driving around in the golf cart with her brother, and begged to go for motorcycle rides with her daddy. Savanna was fearless. She would ride any ride at the amusement park; even the biggest roller coasters. She loved the thrill and the wind in her hair. Savanna loved to draw and do arts and crafts, especially if she could spend time helping her big sister with her projects. Savanna loved to try new things especially different foods and would even eat sushi with mommy. Savanna loved her friends and would spend hours chatting and playing games with them on her phone. She was so outgoing and friendly, she made friends wherever she went. Savanna truly enjoyed life; she was always wearing a smile and wanted everyone to be happy. She would tell jokes, make funny faces and do silly dances just to make people laugh. She had an adventurous soul that was always willing to try new things.”
The obituary also states, “Even though she left us too soon, we were blessed to have her in our lives… She will be laid to rest at St. Peter Lutheran by her Grandmother Roxanne.”
Friends of the Koeckeritz family have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Donations are to be sent to a friend’s address to protect the privacy of the grieving family. A total of over $4,000 has been donated so far.
According to an obituary for Alexis created by her uncle on everloved.com, “Though some knew her as Lexi, she was most fond of the name Alexis. Lexi was a person of great energy and spirit, becoming a beacon of hope and joy to everyone she encountered. Her presence painted the world in a myriad of vibrant colors, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.”
The obituary from the funeral home adds, “She loved space and the northern lights and hanging out with her mom. Lexi possessed wisdom beyond her years. Her family knows the hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill, but are comforted that Ricky and her grandpa Tony are taking care of her now.”
Alexis’s uncle is trying to raise money for her funeral. So far, $1,120 has been donated.
Another Minnesota child, 13-year-old Mason Demenge, was also killed in an ATV rollover that happened Saturday. That incident occurred off a trail in Chisago County’s Lent Township.
