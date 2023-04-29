The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV accident that resulted in the death of two juveniles early Saturday evening, April 22, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies and first responders were called to the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton for two juveniles trapped under an ATV. Upon arrival, responders found the victims, both 10 years old, and attempted lifesaving efforts; however, both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

