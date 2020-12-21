Imagine a world where reading this article very article is dangerous and illegal.
That’s the story Patrick Hueller tells in his new novel “Read at Your Own Peril.”
“The world believes that kids are literally going into comas when they read,” Hueller said. “So to read or to write is to break the law. The idea behind it to try and make reading dangerous and thrilling — like it actually is.”
Parents, teachers and librarians often do a great job of making reading feel like it is a good thing for you.
“But I think it’s more interesting (for kids) to think of something that is more illicit,” Hueller said. “Something you have to revolt in order to read.”
The metaphor Hueller is hammering at is going into a coma is analogous to reading boring material, and eyelids getting heavy because they are tired and therefore falling into comas. On the flipside, when something is so interesting readers will stay up after bedtime using of flashlight to see the pages.
A lot of readers don’t read because it “feels like a thing they should be doing instead of the thing they want to be doing, Hueller said. “I really think there’s a psychological attraction to doing something you’re not supposed to be doing. So that’s why I decided to write this book where reading was literally dangerous.”
Patrick’s twin brother Andy’s novel also has a novel out called “Life in Increments.” Both books are geared toward the young adult crowd.
The book tells the story about a kid and his first crush. The boy character realizes through several episodes he has no chance with the girl, but he’s determined to win her heart anyway. The event leads him to see “Life in Increments.”
“So in this half an hour ‘what can I get done’ in this hour what can I get done,” Andy said.
Andy tells the stories from two points of view. The first POV character is the boy and the other character is the girl.
She just moved to town, and her younger brother is fighting cancer, and she barely know her suitor exists.
“She has her whole own interesting life happening that has nothing to do with Phillip, the main character,” Andy said.
Real-life elements
Both authors incorporate real-life events into their books. Andy’s novel was inspired by an event he witnessed in middle school where a student performed held a boom box over his head blasting a song he recorded, and a group of kids circled the performer.
“The girl was a very popular girl with a lot of social clout,” Andy said. “I don’t remember her being particularly mean to him, but he was thoroughly embarrassed.”
The event happened when the twins were in seventh grade, and the episode stuck with Andy.
“When I started writing this book, I wanted to in some fictional way get to the bottom of who these people were,” Andy said.
While he made up the characters from that moment, he included a scene similar to the real-life event in the work.
“Who cold these people be, and what would lead someone to doing that,” Andy said. “What is their response when being rejected?”
On the flipside, what is the girl’s response? The author also delves into the issue of what is was like to be put on the spot publically.
“How is she supposed to handle it gracefully, and be good to the person who’s asked her out,” Andy said.
Patrick also used some real-life elements in his book. He said while kids are at their desks and have fallen into reading comas, the teacher in his novel starts telling stories about those students. All the stories the teacher tells are from Patrick’s own teaching experiences.
One story is of a kid can belch the alphabet, and a kid who steals a fork from the cafeteria each day, and throws it at the ceiling when the teacher isn’t looking to make a loud clanking day.
“He does that day after day, after day,” Patrick said.
The Gazette asked if depicting those in a novel was celebrating and perhaps encouraged students’ misbehavior.
“I think they’re the kind of behaviors that actually make our job so much better in the long run,” Patrick said. “They’re the kind of things we can take to the teacher’s lounge and laugh about even as we pretend to be so (upset) with students in the moment. We’re so glad they happened so we can share these stories with our coworkers.”
Twinning
Both brothers have published several works of fiction, and the pair often help each other out.
“Anything that has my name on it that has been published, my brother has been one of the first — and last readers,” Andy said.
Patrick said his brother does the same for him, and when he first writes an early draft he’s excited to hand it off to his twin.
Patrick has a guilt-free way to get the first set of eyes on a piece of work, and will text his brother as soon as a draft is ready
“We have this understanding to drop everything and read it,” Patrick said. “It’s so nice to have someone to say ‘Great news! I’m giving you some homework.’”
When the Gazette asked for in honest review of their brother’s work, they both sang each other’s praises. Patrick wrote the book for a middle school audience and Andy mostly teaches sixth-grade English.
Patrick said no one can write better than his brother.
“It’s very obnoxious actually how well he writes every single sentence,” Patrick said adding his brother’s latest book takes time to thoroughly know the characters.
“It takes the time to sink into two different points of view, and you really believe in both of these characters that’s what I like most about this one.”
The books are available online and copies are available at the Valley Bookseller, 217 Main St. N, Stillwater, and at the Red Balloon in St. Paul.
