Stillwater resident Dorothy (Schnell) Gerson will celebrate her century milestone on Nov. 28 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the same church where she dedicated more than 55 years of work and service. Gerson turned 100 on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.
Born in Nunda, South Dakota, Gerson family migrated to Minnesota when she was 16 in search of better land for farming. Gerson is the oldest of nine. Gerson two younger 83-year-old twin sisters Jeannine Hoffbeck and Josephine Becker live in the Stillwater area.
Growing up, Dorothy took on a lot of responsibility to help out, Becker said.
“She was always like a second mother to us and all of our family because she was the oldest and unmarried,” Becker said. “She lived at home with our parents for many years to help take care of them.
With both her family and St. Michael’s Catholic Church as top
priorities in her life, Gerson did not have time to date or have much of a romantic life. She found happiness in the work that she did and was loved by those around her. Gerson worked and volunteered at St. Michael’s since 1952, long before there was even an office to work out of where she did secretarial work for the church as a part-time unpaid volunteer.
It wasn’t until the 1970s that Dorothy received her first paycheck from the church. Her responsibilities ranged from bookkeeping to running the financing for all of St. Michael’s special donation projects.
Gerson was fearless and meticulous with the workload that she took on, and it wasn’t until May of 2011 that she finally retired at the age of 90. In September of 2008, Gerson was awarded the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal by Pope Benedict XVI, which is the highest honor a layperson of the Roman Catholic Church can receive from the pope.
The English translation of Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice is “For Church and Pope,” and is also known as the “Cross of Honour.”
She was recognized for her hard work and dedication for more than 50 years. In her late-sixties, Dorothy reunited with Tom Gerson, a man whom she had dated more than 30 years ago. The two met while both working at Connolly Shoe Company. Although the two dated and fell in love, life got in the way and resulted in them parting ways. After leaving Connolly Shoe Company, Dorothy worked for the city of Stillwater as a city clerk from 1968 until 1983.
During her time as a city clerk, Dorothy still continued her work at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. After almost 30 years apart, Dorothy and Tom rekindled their romance and eventually got married at St. Michael’s Catholic’s Church.
The couple spent the next 20 years together until Tom died in 2008. Today, Dorothy is still as strong and independent as ever. With help from her younger twin sisters, Dorothy is still lives at home.
“Her mind is as sharp as can be,” Hoffbeck said. “She remembers everything and can tell you anything.”
Dorothy’s twin sisters stop by often to help with laundry, cooking and cleaning. At times, Dorothy still insists on cooking for herself. Her sisters said that if technology hadn’t advanced so much and the church was still using a typewriter, it’s possible that Dorothy might still be working there.
Today, Dorothy is surrounded by her twin sisters, her brother Jerry and her 50 nieces and nephews. She is also loved by the members of the St. Michael Catholic Church. On Nov. 28th, Dorothy will celebrate her 100th birthday with her loved ones.
After the 11 a.m. Sunday service at St. Michael Catholic Church, there will be a reception in the social hall where loved ones can spend time with Dorothy and enjoy cake that will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.