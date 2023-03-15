Afton Alps sign

Bridge with sign over Trout Brook at Afton Alps.

 Angie Hong

Afton State Park is well known as one of the best places in the Twin Cities for serious hiking and trail-running. The park contains 1,600 acres of prairie and woods and is crisscrossed by steep ravines that plunge 300 feet from the bluff-top down to the St. Croix River below. It is home to deer, fox and badgers, as well as eagles, hawks, and migratory birds. Today, you can also find healthy populations of brown trout and native fish in the park, but that wasn’t always the case.

“When the DNR first conducted a fish survey on Trout Brook in the early 1990s, they only found a few trout,” explained Mark Nemeth, a trout habitat specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “There hadn’t been any stocking in the stream, and the water temps were fairly warm, so fisheries’ staff guessed the trout had probably come over from the Kinnickinnic, on the other side of the St. Croix River.” By 2018, trout populations had grown significantly and the fish were beginning to reproduce in the stream. Now, said Nemeth, you can find anywhere from 150 to 1,100 fish per mile in Trout Brook, depending on where you sample.

