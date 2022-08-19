CBD zoning

As part of a new set of ordinances designed to regulate CBD sales in Stillwater, CBD exclusive retail stores would only be able to operate in the red shaded areas in Stillwater’s Business Park district, on the southern part of Stillwater.

During their regular business meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Stillwater City Council voted to advance several ordinances, including two that are intended to regulate the sale of CBD products and one that would make jumping from bridges into waterways illegal.

Stillwater’s CBD ordinances have been regular discussion items in city council meetings over the last year, since the city passed a moratorium on the sale of CBD products last November, and those discussions have gained some urgency since the state of Minnesota passed legislation effectively legalizing the sale of intoxicating CBD products while regulating the levels of THC allowable in such products.

Load comments