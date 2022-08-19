As part of a new set of ordinances designed to regulate CBD sales in Stillwater, CBD exclusive retail stores would only be able to operate in the red shaded areas in Stillwater’s Business Park district, on the southern part of Stillwater.
During their regular business meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Stillwater City Council voted to advance several ordinances, including two that are intended to regulate the sale of CBD products and one that would make jumping from bridges into waterways illegal.
Stillwater’s CBD ordinances have been regular discussion items in city council meetings over the last year, since the city passed a moratorium on the sale of CBD products last November, and those discussions have gained some urgency since the state of Minnesota passed legislation effectively legalizing the sale of intoxicating CBD products while regulating the levels of THC allowable in such products.
The first of two ordinances that the board considered was related to zoning. That ordinance defines CBD exclusive retail stores as those that “derive more than 50% of their gross revenue sales from CBD products.” The ordinance also lays out a distinction between intoxicating and non-intoxicating products. Non-intoxicating products would include, as City Attorney Kori Land noted, things like lotions and oils, anything not meant for consumption. According to the ordinance, “intoxicating products means the products that have more than a trace amount of THC and produce intoxicating effects and may include but are not limited to products made with Delta 8, 9 and 10.”
Land also noted that, if the ordinance is passed, no businesses other than those that are licensed CBD exclusive retail stores could sell intoxicating CBD products.
The ordinance would only allow CBD exclusive retail in the Business Park district, on the south side of town, with distance requirements from schools. The two stores downtown that already sell those products, should they become licensed, would be able to stay in their current location as legal-nonconforming entities, provided they do not expand.
The first reading of the ordinance was open for discussion and input from the community, but there was none.
The second ordinance sets out rules for licensing CBD exclusive establishments. Land compared the new requirements to those that regulate liquor stores, which require similar licensing. Among other things, the ordinance requires that licensed establishments not admit anyone under 21, that persons under 21 cannot sell product, there is no sampling of product allowed and no internet sales, deliveries or mobile-unit sales.
Licenses, for the time being, would be limited to just two for all of Stillwater.
There were some questions from the board, including whether bars would be able to sell CBD infused beverages. Land said that, according to the ordinance, no they could not because bars would not be defined as CBD exclusive establishments.
Land also noted that, because current state law has been written into the two ordinances, if the state decides to further loosen rules on recreational use, Stillwater’s ordinances would ensure that current regulations hold until the city council decides to change them.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski stressed, as he has throughout the process, that the ordinances would be a temporary measure and could be revisited at any time, if, for ecample, it makes sense for bars to sell CBD infused beverages the city can make adjustments, he said, but that he’d rather see another city be the frontrunner on that.
Next the council took up the issue of bridge jumping. City Attorney Land noted that the ordinance was intended to address people jumping from the Lift Bridge specifically, but it made sense to apply it to any bridge that crosses a waterway. She noted also that, while the city does not have jurisdiction over the St. Croix River, they do have jurisdiction over structures that extend over it.
The ordinance would make jumping from bridges a petty misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $300.
During discussion, Mayor Kozlowski noted that the potential ordinance had gotten a lot of media attention over the previous days, but that members of the community who he spoke with were generally under the impression that jumping from the Lift Bridge was already illegal.
He also noted that, during the pandemic, a lot of people bought boats, increasing traffic on the river. “There’s a lot of rookies out there,” he said, and shared an experience on the river recently, when there were strong winds and currents and boaters were trying to avoid people jumping into the water. “It was dicey,” he said.
All three ordinances were before the council as first readings. Council voted unanimously to move them forward to second readings, after which they could become law.
