Stillwater Area Public Schools Board member Tina Riehle announced on Wednesday, Feb. 16, that she is planning run for the Minnesota House of Representatives. She is planning to run in the newly-created District 33B, which includes the communities of Bayport, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Stillwater Township, Scandia, Forest Lake and Marine on St. Croix.
“I’ve loved serving the communities of this district on the Stillwater School Board, and look forward to continuing my service as the next Representative for District 33B,” Riehle said. “As a conservative on the Stillwater School Board I stand for transparency, the rights of parents to have a voice in their child’s education, and being a good steward of the tax dollars that go to our schools. In the legislature, I’ll bring those same principles to the House floor, amplify our community’s voice in Saint Paul, and work to address the attacks on Constitutional rights. We all deserve a seat at the table. Minnesota needs to give the massive surplus back to the taxpayers, and get politics out of our classroom so our kids can focus on getting a great education focused on strong reading, writing, science, and math skills.”
Riehle was elected to the school board in 2018. She’s lived in Stillwater Township with her husband Mark for 17 years. Together they have six children and eight grandchildren. Riehle is a business owner and attends St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.