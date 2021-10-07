Three candidates interviewed for a vacant board position on the Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors a special called meeting on Oct. 5
Vivian Votava, David Taylor and Kelly Bowen interviewed for the position at. Votava is a Principal Quality Engineer at DiaSorin; Taylor is an attorney practicing in the Twin Cities. Bowen is a hair stylist.
Votava was out of state so she joined the meeting via Zoom.
Taylor and Bowen joined the six board members at the dais for their interviews.
The board voted on replacing the member at its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 7. That meeting was held after the Gazette’s press deadline.
The Gazette will update this story online with the person the board selects.
There is a 30-day waiting period for filing a petition. Who the board selects will be appointed in November 2021 and will serve until the district can hold an election in November 2022.
The three are looking to replace Matt Onken who resigned on Sept. 17 citing political divisions. Onken was elected to the school board in the November 2020 election for a 4-year term.
Onken’s resignation is the second resignation on the school board in the past few months. Liz Weisberg resigned at the end of a board meeting on July 22. The board interviewed five applicants for that seat and selected Chris Kunze.
Kunze was sworn in at the district’s Oct. 7 meeting. He will only serve for a month, and will likely be replaced by Pete Kelzenberg after the November election.
While Kelzenberg and Don Hovland both filed for election to the vacant position, Hovland unofficially dropped out of the race, although his name will still appear on the ballot. If Kelzenberg is elected, he will take his seat as soon as the results are certified.
