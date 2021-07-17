Wildfires have ravaged the American West in the recent past. Of the 10 costliest wildfires on record, only two occurred prior to 2017, according to the Insurance Information Institute. When considering total acres burned, 2020 was very close to being the most destructive wildfire year on record; as of the start of summer, 2021 is on pace to exceed last year’s numbers.
Nationwide, the number of acres burned each year over the past 15 years is up considerably compared to the same timeframe prior to 2005, even though the number of fires has noticeably declined.
While lightning is an obvious cause of wildfires, the National Park Service has attributed nearly 85% of wildfires to human activity, including campfires, debris fires, powerlines, electrical malfunctions, cigarettes and arson. Data from the National Interagency Fire Center shows that lightning accounted for the great majority of burned acres since 2001, though there have been several years where more land area was burned by human-caused fires, including 2020.
Wildfires affect each state differently. More sparsely populated states like Montana and Idaho, for example, have only the fifth-highest and ninth-highest number of properties at risk for wildfire damage, yet those properties represent between a quarter and a third of all properties in the state, whereas only 15% of properties in California are estimated to be at risk.
To determine the impact that wildfires have had on various states, researchers at Filterbuy compiled data from the National Interagency Fire Center and the U.S. Census Bureau for 2020, then ranked states by the total number of acres burned. Related data included in the analysis were the total number of fires, the burned acreage as a proportion of the state’s total land area, and human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage.
The analysis found that in 2020, 1,372 different fires burned a total of 8,838 acres of Minnesota land. Here is a summary of the data for Minnesota:
• Total acres burned: 8,838
• Total number of fires: 1,372
• Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 0.02%
• Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 99.9%
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:
• Total acres burned: 10,122,336
• Total number of fires: 58,950
• Burned acreage as a proportion of total land area: 4.49%
• Human-caused fire acreage as a proportion of total fire acreage: 59.3%
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, can find the original report on Filterbuy’s website: https://filterbuy.com/resources/states-impacted-by-wildfires/
