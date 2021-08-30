The Zephyr Theatre has wrapped up a successful summer season of outdoor productions.
In July, the theatre’s four-night run of “Mamma Mia!” attracted more than 3,800 people to Stillwater’s Lowell Park. The production was the largest the theatre had ever mounted. Some pandemic restrictions had been lifted, so the time was right for the familiar, feel-good, let’s-all-get-together musical.
“I’m so proud that our small staff was able to create something so professionally produced and visually stunning,” The Zephyr’s Executive Director Calyssa Hall said.
It was an all-out effort for five full-time employees and a handful of hourly workers and volunteers to transform the city park into a Greek island setting. The four-level set was deliberately sparse, allowing the audience a majestic view of the St. Croix.
“I wanted us to create stairways that would give clear views of the river,” Hall said. “The sparkling water, the boats going by — it was a perfect backdrop.”
The 21 professional actors and seven musicians delighted the crowds and prompted the Twin Cities theatre community to take notice.
“The city really worked with us to make it happen,” Hall said.
Once it was clear that the park could be open to full capacity, the city moved quickly to grant the needed permits.
“My hope is The Zephyr can make a large-scale production like this an annual event,” Hall said. “It could be something else wonderful that Stillwater could be known for.”
On the heels of that big undertaking, The Zephyr presented Shakes Faire, its rebranded and expanded Shakespeare in the Park.
In August, “As You Like It” was staged in Valley View Park in Oak Park Heights, and audience members showed up with folding chairs and blankets to enjoy the pastoral setting.
In addition to the full and professional production of the bard’s comedy, two other shows were offered. “Shakespeare LOL” was an hour-long compilation of comic scenes (made topical and hysterical with the inclusion of a Donald Trump-like character). “The Amazing Cowboat,” performed by Open Eye Theatre, was a cleverly staged puppet show geared toward kids.
This was the fifth year The Zephyr had presented a Shakespearean comedy.
“This year, we hoped to attract a broader audience, especially families with children,” Hall said.
Including Old World puppets that were not opposed to making poo jokes was one way to do that. Casting a dog in comic scenes in “LOL” and making room for a live sheep in “As You Like It” were other creative ways to grab attention.
“I want to keep growing our Shakespearean festival every summer,” Hall said.
“Let the Art Move You,” The Zephyr’s fundraising gala, is scheduled for Sept. 26. The progressive event — with guests transported to and from four different venues via trolley — was conceived in 2020 during pandemic restrictions. The format was wildly popular, so it will return this year.
Then, with fingers crossed that there will be no new capacity restrictions due to COVID-19, indoor productions will return to The Zephyr’s north stage.
The murder-mystery “Clue” — Ms. Scarlet with a dagger in the dining room or perhaps Prof. Plum with a pistol in the study? — will entertain would-be detectives in November.
“I love our outdoor shows, but I’m so excited to be back in the building,” Hall said.
During the theatre’s downtime, staffers enhanced the north stage, updated seating around it, added more lighting, and improved the sound system, she said.
It will be a fine setting for the annual Christmas show “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starting Dec. 3 and continuing throughout the holiday month. That show will be a fresh take on the holiday classic.
“We’ll keep the beloved script, but add some new design elements and some new faces,” Hall promised.
For more information about The Zephyr’s productions, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Zephyr event schedule
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin, Aug. 29
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin will light up the stage with “The Young and the Rest …,” an acoustic tribute to acts including Neil Young; Crosby, Stills and Nash; The Eagles; Joni Mitchell, and America.
“The Young and the Rest …” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. General admission tickets are $25 in advance at tickettailor.com/events/simplegiftsmusic/547357#; $30 at the gate. Cash bar open.
PK Mayo, Sept. 9
Singer and guitarist PK Mayo, aka Paul Mayasich, is a member of the Minnesota Rock & Country Hall of Fame. His talent has been compared to that of Duane Allman, Lowell George, Roy Buchanan, Ry Cooder and Sonny Landreth.
PK Mayo will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
The Barley Jacks, Sept. 17
The Barley Jacks sing original vocals and play jaw-dropping instrumentals. These four Minnesota-based musicians — masters of fiddle, guitar, bass and drum — meld their divergent backgrounds of blues and bluegrass, classical and Celtic, R&B and bebop to inspire each other and create something new.
The Barley Jacks will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
“Billy & Elton: The Hits” Tribute Concert, Sept. 18
Pianist, vocalist and Kawai-endorsed touring artist Phil Thompson — along with special guests Scott Dorff on saxophones and Jake Hegna on guitar — will perform a night of Billy Joel and Elton John’s biggest hits. In addition to “Piano Man,” songs will include “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie & the Jets” and “New York State of Mind.”
“Billy & Elton: The Hits” Tribute Concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Sept. 24
The four-member Galactic Cowboy Orchestra has this to say about itself: “2021 sees the band with a new drummer, a new studio release, and a stronger-than-ever ethic to create the ultimate musical moment between the players and the audience with their art rock/jazz fusion creations.”
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater.
Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
