Want to win a hot air balloon ride closer to home?
Or perhaps bidding on a bag of dog treats would please you.
Trips, treats, and more are among the online auction items offered during The Zephyr Theatre’s fundraising gala. Anyone can participate in the auction, even without attending the gala.
“Having an online auction is a way to reach a larger audience, especially for those who couldn’t get a gala ticket,” The Zephyr’s Marketing Director Mary Donatelli said. “We’ve got a wide array of items from gift baskets to exotic destinations.”
The “Let the Art Move You’’ fundraising gala will be held Sept. 26. The online silent auction starts at noon Sept. 25 and closes at 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Winning bidders will be announced online by 3 p.m. Sept. 26, and items will be delivered on Sept. 27.
The James Mulvey Inn, a Stillwater Bed and Breakfast, is offering an overnight stay coupled with tickets to The Zephyr’s holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Farmaste, a sanctuary for abused and neglected farm animals in Lindstrom, is providing a guided farm tour for eight people. Trader Joe’s in Woodbury is gathering up a basket of grocery goods, and Sarah’s Self Service Dog Wash in Stillwater is donating a handmade dog bed and outfit.
“I was impressed by the enthusiasm of such a wide range of area businesses to support The Zephyr Theatre’s fundraising event. From nonprofits to small businesses to a nationwide franchise,” Donatelli said.
Money raised during the annual gala and the online auction will be used for upcoming Zephyr productions, such as “Clue” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and to support The Zephyr’s new and ongoing youth education programs.
“There is also a special sponsor opportunity to have the performers’ green room named after you,” Donatelli said.
Most theaters have a green room, the performer’s waiting room and lounge. At the Zephyr, the green room is a new location on the north end of the theatre that will be renovated to support the performers. The cost to have your name attached to The Zephyr’s new green room is $5,000.
To donate to the room’s renovations that includes updated dressing rooms, makeup counters, bathroom, and lounge auction participants can contribute in $100 increments. Both the sponsorship and the donation are part of the auction.
To participate in the online auction, visit https://app.galabid.com/zephyrtheatre.
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, Sept. 24
The four-member Galactic Cowboy Orchestra has this to say about itself: “2021 sees the band with a new drummer, a new studio release, and a stronger-than-ever ethic to create the ultimate musical moment between the players and the audience with their art rock/jazz fusion creations.” Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
'The Aristocats' Oct. 7 and 9
The Zephyr Young Actors Theatre presents “The Aristocats,” a tale of high-society, mansion-dwelling Parisian cats who are dumped in the wilderness. A band of musical alley cats saves the day. The actors are 8- to 12-year-olds.“The Artistocats” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 on the indoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. General admission tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and free for ages 5 and younger and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door.
Anda Flamenco Company, Oct. 10
Anda Flamenco Company has brought the passionate purity of authentic Spanish flamenco to audiences since 2002. Come enjoy the forceful beauty of this Spanish folk art form with its virtuoso guitar mastery and percussive footwork.
Anda Flamenco Company will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 indoors at the Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. General admission tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Haunted History Trolley Tours, through October
Board the trolley and take a trip through Stillwater’s spooky past — if you dare. Tours are presented by Wahoo Adventures, and the true stories are told by actors adept at unearthing the old city’s ghouls and ghosts. Haunted History Trolley Tours will be offered Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, and 29 with boarding at The Zephyr Theatre, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. Starting times are staggered. Tickets are $45 and are available at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley.
Masquerade Ball, Oct. 30
Costumes are optional at this fourth annual Zephyr party, but why miss a chance to dress up like your favorite superhero, moody monster, cartoon character, or vampy vixen? The 21-and-older party includes the Haunted History Trolley Tour, live music, scavenger hunt, prizes, food, and drink.The Masquerade ball will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at The Zephyr Theatre, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. Tickets are $75 and are available at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley. (Note: Party-goers will book their trolley tour when they buy ball tickets.)
