If Masquerade Ball guests work up a thirst while screaming on the Haunted History Trolley Tours Oct. 30, they will be in luck. There will be specialty cocktails available for them back at The Zephyr Theatre.
The theatre’s new bar manager, Chloe Woodward, has created the Poison Apple, a delicious — dangerous?— mix of Tattersall gin or vodka (drinker’s choice), sour apple liqueur and lemon lime soda.
Other cocktails will include Time to Get Bloody (citrus vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry/grape juice, grenadine, and a splash of ginger ale) and a tamer Hot Toddy. An array of wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres also will be available at the theatre’s bar for the ball’s 21-and-older crowd.
This is the fourth year The Zephyr has partnered with Kerri Kolstad, owner of Wahoo! Adventures and creator of the trolley tours, to deliver the clever blend of Stillwater history and spooky lore. Actors will portray the apparitions who board the trolley to tell their tales of woe.
For the Masquerade Ball, Kolstad will prime the crowd with a fright-filled ride and The Zephyr will throw the party, where guests may mingle more with those trolley ghosts.
The New Feral Cats, a Twin Cities band playing R&B, blues, rock, and a bit of country, will provide dance music. Three aerialists will bravely, gracefully twist and turn on high silks. A husband-and-wife team will play with fire.
And a fortune teller, gazing into a crystal ball, will dare to make some personal predictions.
Costumes are optional; masks — the COVID kind that cover your mouth and nose — are recommended.
The Masquerade Ball will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets, which cover the trolley tour and the ball, are $75 and are available through Wahoo! Adventures at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley. (Note: Party-goers will book their trolley tour when they buy ball tickets.)
