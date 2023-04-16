St. Croix boom site

A mix of ice and open water at the St. Croix Boom Site

 Angie Hong

Arriving back home from a weekend away, my husband and I were surprised to see a Christmas tree lying in the snow in our front boulevard. “Who dumped their tree in our yard?” Gary asked with annoyance. Then, simultaneously, we both sighed, “Ohhhhh,” as we realized that it was, in fact, our own tree. The poor thing had been patiently waiting for curbside collection since the first week of January, but was so deeply buried in snow that we’d both forgotten it existed.

With snow and ice beginning to melt, the world outside is coming back to life. There is open water on the St. Croix River and our feathered friends are returning in droves. During a recent visit to the St. Croix Boom Site, I saw a great blue heron, a hooded merganser, dozens of swans, and numerous eagles, hawks, vultures and gulls. Farther in from the water along the country roads, the sandhill cranes are back as well, strutting regally across the fields and through the roadside ditches.

