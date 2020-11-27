“There’s still entertainment at The Zephyr Theatre.”
That was the headline for a theatre article in Valley Life, a Gazette Publication, on Nov. 20. The headline and news were accurate when they were written and submitted on Nov. 17, but out of date when they were published on Nov. 20.
Welcome to the COVID-19 world, where safety orders change quickly in response to rising infection numbers and businesses must quickly change how they operate, too.
The Zephyr staff thought the theatre could keep its doors open after Gov. Tim Walz imposed tighter rules effective Nov. 13. Those restrictions, among other things, established a 10 p.m. curfew at bars and restaurants.
“The impact of those rules on the theatre seemed to be minimal,” said Calyssa Hall, the Zephyr’s executive director. “We would simply have our bar stop selling drinks at 10 p.m. We were already following the safety rules,”
The theatre requires masks inside, provides safe-distance seating, and limits audience sizes.
But the rules changed within a week as infection rates in the state continued to soar. Among the restrictions was a requirement that theatres close for four weeks, starting Nov. 20.
“Like everyone in the state, we are saddened by the need for the restrictions,” Hall said. “But we understand the rules. Keeping our patrons, performers, and staff safe remains our top priority.”
Two scheduled concerts — The New Feral Cats, Nov. 21, and Sarah Christine, Dec. 5 — were postponed. So was the Thanksgiving Cocktail Classic competition, scheduled for Nov. 29.
But the Zephyr is still determined to present its annual holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Because the shutdown will be in effect until Dec. 18, the Zephyr has created an alternative theatre option.
This year, the show will be an at-home experience. The Christmas classic will be recorded like a radio show — with voices, music, and sound effects. The recording, $40, will be sent to at-home audience members.
For more information, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
