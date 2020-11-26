Exhibitions currently on view in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts feature a group exhibition by seven regional artists titled “Where We Are From” that include new paintings by Andrew Nordin, of New London; collage and paintings and sculptures by Matthew Winkler, of Pine Island.
The gallery on display also features a traveling exhibit of portraits and stories of Muslims living in Minnesota presented by the Islamic Resource Group and titled “Tracks in the Snow”.
Matthew Winkler works in drawing, collage, painting and sculpture. He received his Bachelor’s in studio art and physics from Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts, in 2004 and his Masters of Fine Art in visual art from California State University, Long Beach, in 2011.
In addition to his art, Winkler teaches drawing and digital media as adjunct faculty at Winona State University and Saint Mary’s University, Winona. Comprised primarily of paper, canvas, wood, and paint, Winkler’s work lies between two-dimensional paintings and three-dimensional collages.
Winkler has presented solo exhibitions of his work most recently at Riverland Community College, Austin, Minn. (2018); Augsburg College, Minneapolis (2017); Normandale Community College, Bloomington, Minn. (2016); and Winona Arts Center (2016). He received an Artist Initiative Grant from Minnesota State Arts Board in 2016.
To protect the health and well-being of visitors and staff and to contain the spread of COVID-19, The Phipps has implemented new safety measures, policies, and protocols in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and local health and state government officials. The Center’s full plan can be found at ThePhipps.Org/safety-protocols.
Galleries hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Extended Saturday hours will be on November 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Galleries also will be open one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.
The Phipps is located 15 miles east of St. Paul. Take Hudson Exit 1 off I-94, Hwy 35 North, and turn west on Locust Street.
For more information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715.386.2305, extension 103.
