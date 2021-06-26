Phipps dancers

From left to right:

Top row – Isabella Metcalf, Tristen Bradley, Abby Huenink, of Stillwater, Camille Bennis, of Baldwin and Heather Derrick; second row – Betsy Anderson, Hailey Ehrnreiter, Elle Quist, Lilly Campbell and Norah Salter; third row - Lily O’Brien, Lillian Benzer, Ceci Schley, Ella Turnbull and Marquelle Heiser. All the dancers are from Hudson unless noted otherwise.

The Phipps Center for the Arts announced it selected fourteen dancers for the Junior Phipps Dance Company’s 2021-2022 season. The Junior Phipps Dance company is a non-competitive, auditioned group of 10 to 13 year old dancers from the Hudson area.

They rehearse weekly from September thru May at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin. The group performs at a variety of local events in Hudson and the Twin Cities Metro area. The company is directed by Greta Lewis and Megan Bauer.

Recommended for you

Load comments