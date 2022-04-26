The H5N1 Bird Flu entered the US on migratory waterfowl and is infecting flocks of chickens and turkeys. Once infected, the flocks must be destroyed to stop the spread.
Fortunately, it does not spread among humans. In the past, the wild birds were largely unaffected, but this time it is killing eagles, waterfowl and crows. Cornell University and the University of Minnesota recommend taking down our birdfeeders to avoid spread among other species.
Easter brought new sightings around Long Lake.
A family of Trumpeter Swans arrived in search of nesting grounds, while small flocks of Buffelheads court and feed in the middle of the lake before heading north.
Wood Ducks and Turkeys walk through the yard checking out the neighborhood.
Our unusually cold spring has forced the geese and mallards to remain on the nests keeping the eggs warm.
Hopefully the hatches will be successful. The only new shoots to be found are chives. Millennia ago, our ancestors faced gaunt times until they finally saw the renewal of life and green plants.
To celebrate Easter, we enjoyed a Spanakopita pie filled with spinach, parsley, green onions, garlic, walnuts, and Feta cheese.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
