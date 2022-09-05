Golden Rule SF

The sailing vessel, Golden Rule, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, 2016. Golden Rule will begin its Great Loop voyage to raise support for nuclear disarmament in Stillwater in September. (Photo by Gerry Condon.)

Beginning this September, Golden Rule sailboat will launch on the St. Croix River as she embarks on a 15-month, 11,000-mile voyage to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and build support for abolishing nuclear weapons. She will arrive in Stillwater on September 16 and be docked at the St. Croix Boat and Packet until her departure on September 19.

Referred to as the Great Loop, the crew will make one hundred ports of-call along the Mississippi River, coastal cities and around the Great Lakes before heading back to San Francisco through the Panama Canal. Planned community events that link peace & justice and environmental issues to anti-war concerns will include school visits, seminars, and venues for speakers.

