The sailing vessel, Golden Rule, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, 2016. Golden Rule will begin its Great Loop voyage to raise support for nuclear disarmament in Stillwater in September. (Photo by Gerry Condon.)
Beginning this September, Golden Rule sailboat will launch on the St. Croix River as she embarks on a 15-month, 11,000-mile voyage to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and build support for abolishing nuclear weapons. She will arrive in Stillwater on September 16 and be docked at the St. Croix Boat and Packet until her departure on September 19.
Referred to as the Great Loop, the crew will make one hundred ports of-call along the Mississippi River, coastal cities and around the Great Lakes before heading back to San Francisco through the Panama Canal. Planned community events that link peace & justice and environmental issues to anti-war concerns will include school visits, seminars, and venues for speakers.
“We are sailing for a nuclear-free world and a peaceful sustainable future” says Golden Rule Project Manager Helen Jaccard “Our mission is all the more urgent now that two nuclear powers are confronting one another in Ukraine which greatly increases the chances of nuclear war.”
While the Golden Rule’s primary message about nuclear war and what can be done to prevent it is crucial, there were initially concerns about how that message would be delivered. The idea of having a 39 Ketch hauled 2,000 miles overland from San Francisco to Minnesota had some questioning the expense of such an endeavor. Could this money be better spent elsewhere? Visions of peaceniks floating down river sipping wine or eating THC gummies danced in the heads of other skeptics.
Those more familiar with the project scoffed, quick to point out the vast amounts of work and money already invested in the legendary boat that made a trip like this possible. In 2010 the Golden Rule (affectionately called Goldie) was a submerged wreck in California’s Humboldt Bay until it was pulled ashore. As the story goes, the harbor master, along with some friends and a bottle of whiskey, planned to make a bonfire out of her until they were told about the sailboat’s historical significance.
The vessel made headlines in 1958 when four Quaker activists tried sailing her from Los Angeles to the Marshal Islands to interfere with nuclear testing after traditional methods of protesting failed. The crew never made it and were jailed after stopping in Honolulu. The upside, however, is their arrests created global buzz and not long after, records of nuclear pollution along with reports of radiation in mother’s milk began to surface. In 1963 President Kennedy along with leaders of the UK and the USSR, signed the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty which banned nuclear testing in air, water and space.
After five years of restoration the Golden Rule set sail again in 2015 and has since plied the West Coast waters from Mexico to British Columbia and visited all the Hawaiian Islands. Now owned, maintained, and sometimes sailed by members of Veterans For Peace (VFP), she’s rigged and ready for a new adventure.
However, the challenges of keeping and operating a sailboat remain. The old mariner adage “a boat is a hole in the water into which you throw money” is only one of the headaches. Long-distance sailing can be nerve wracking and sometimes surprising. Among other things, Jaccard talked about how water from a fuel tank rusted out the boat’s engine while at sea and how bad judgment calls about weather can make landings dangerous. There is no escaping inconvenience and discomfort.
Jaccard spoke solemnly about the wet chill and sleep deprivation sailors live with between ports. It takes about three or four weeks each way to sail back-and-forth between California and Hawaii. The journey to New Orleans will not be brunch and white deck shoes either. There are twenty-nine locks and dams between the Twin Cities and St. Louis and beyond that, opportunities to refuel, buy provisions, take a shower, or empty waste are scarce. It can take days or a week or more to reach a Marina. Then there’s dodging the debris and ocean freighters. The weather is unpredictable, the scenery sometimes less than charming.
Still, the crew along with its supporters believe enough in the importance of the project to endure hardships, setbacks, and economic uncertainty. Jaccard is determined to follow the Golden Rule by car throughout North America noting that “It’s not always easy connecting with community organizers and media by sailboat.”
In addition to the educational outreach programs, there will be fundraisers. The cost of boat insurance alone can be staggering. “It’s a lot of money,” said Jaccard, “but look at how much money we put into a nuclear weapon we can never use.” According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the nine nuclear-armed countries of the world spent 82.4 billion on nuclear weapons in 2021. The U.S. plans to spend an additional 494 billion on nuclear programs over the next decade.
Undaunted by detractors, this little sailboat which once lost its mast, was twice sunk and nearly burned for firewood, remains determined to sail on with her original mission: to rid the world of nuclear weapons.
To learn more about her mission, the public is invited to presentations at the Stillwater Library on September 17 from 4-6:30 p.m., and Lowell Park South on September 18 from 2- 5 p.m.
Craig Wood is a Minneapolis journalist and member of Veterans For Peace in the Twin Cities.
