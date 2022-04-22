The Jon Francis Foundation began when David Francis’ son Jon went missing in 2006. Jon died while descending from the summit of The Grand Mogul, in the Sawtooth Mountains, in Idaho. His family found Jon’s remains.
“In the process of that — not only did we recover Jon’s remains, but we became known in the search and rescue community,” David says, which led to the foundation of the nonprofit.
Since the family found Jon’s remains, the foundation has conducted 40 searches in 19 states, and one in Canada.
“The unfortunate news is we’ve only recovered 10 remains,” David says. “It’s heartbreaking.”
The organization is often called in to a later portion of a search, and the group has not been fortunate enough to find anyone still alive.
“I was trained to tell the family that there’s always hope,” David says. “I mean this person could have found shelter.”
For his son’s search, a sheriff’s deputy told David to give up hope after a two-day search.
David recalls being told that “You need to give up your son to the mountain.”
“They packed up and rode out of town,” David says. “Abandoning our son on the mountain. So it happened to us, and it happens far too often that law enforcement sometimes don’t do a search, or they do a short under-resourced search.”
With 15 years’ experience, David says different law enforcement agencies often seem like they’re following the same script,
“‘Oh, we’re out of resources, we’re out of clothes, and we’re suspending the search,” David says. “They hardly ever say they’re abandoning your missing person.”
After the Francis family recovered Jon’s remains, David met with Patty and Jerry Wetterling, and Patty told David Francis that he should start a foundation in honor of Jon’s memory “to bring some good from his loss” Francis recalled Patty saying.
“So we started the Jon Francis Foundation at her urging,” David Francis said. “The thing that motivates me, and we’ve sailed against a lot of headwinds over the last 15 years, (is that) we’re honoring our son.”
Patty Wetterling is a co-founder of the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. The organization was founded after her son, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted in 1989.
Jon could relate to what it was like to have a child go missing.
“We came face to face with unresolved loss,” Francis says. “We didn’t know where Jon was; we didn’t know what happened, we couldn’t lay him to rest.”
David and his wife Linda undertook search and rescue training, and found that they ended up receiving more training than many local sheriffs’ departments across the country.
David says it’s important to keep the family in the loop when conducting searches.
“They want to know that people care and are working for them,” David says. “There are bright spots in this where county sheriffs are engaged, trained and have the resources and they know what to do, but in too many cases it’s an under-resourced missing person search.”
Jacob Wetterling Resource Center sent the Francis family two search managers.
David says they spent 70 days searching for Jon with 100s of volunteers and dozens of search dogs. From Jon’s search it connected the family to search leaders.
“So those are the people who continue to work with us for over 15 years,” Francis says.
Those include three retired National Park Service rangers.
“We’ve got sound leadership so when we ask for volunteers, we know they will lead a safe search,” Francis said.
The Jon Francis foundation reimburses its search volunteers for travel, lodging and meals.
“One of the things we learned in 2006 is that search and rescue units often work for free, the sheriffs don’t pay them,” Francis said. “They spend all their own money to do what’s important to them.”
Volunteers often show great appreciation that those expenses are covered, and they aren’t expecting that.
The second search the Jon Francis foundation conducted was for Brandon Swanson in Marshall. That search received press coverage and gave the organization statewide recognition.
The searches continued with one in Canada and in other states. About four years after the organization recovered Jon’s remains, the non-profit was starting to receive national financial support.
Francis notes the Stillwater community foundation was integral in keeping his organization running for the past 15 years it has been in operation.
“They helped us launch the foundation and many of the donors are from the valley,” David says.
Latest search
The group’s most recent task is its first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman search being conducted for a Native American woman on an Indian reservation in northern California.
“(MMI) is a tragic epidemic I knew was happening, I’ve heard about it, but this is the first time that the Jon Francis Foundation has been involved,” David says. “It is very complex with multiple jurisdictions and moving parts.”
The missing woman, Emilee Risling was last seen in October. She was heading for the mouth of the Klamath River on the California coastline, but that is 40 miles from her last known position and she disappeared.
Francis said that tribal law enforcement and the local sheriff didn’t document their search.
“And they never brought in search dogs,” Francis says. “So given our hard-earned reputation, I’m bringing in 10 search dogs provided by the state of California.”
Francis says that he had to make of few phones calls to get the support from the state of California, but he spent 20 years working in sales so he isn’t hesitant to be a little pushy.
The Yurok reservation condition has rugged terrain with rattlesnakes.
“We’ve never had a search in easy terrain,” Francis says.
Author
Francis wrote a book about the search for his missing son. He followed it up with “Grief Travelers: Learning to Live and Love Again after Loss.”
His most recent book, “Bluejacket: Seaman to Captain (in a Mere 30 Years)” shifts gears from his prior publications and focusses on his time in the Navy and Naval Reserves.
“I call it my long awaited and much anticipated naval memoir,” David says.
David enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 as a seaman recruit and worked up to captain.
David served as a mess cook on a nuclear submarine, a task he wasn’t too fond of.
“Until my son died, it was the low point in my life,” David says. “I’m not a food service professional. I don’t like working 18 hours a day being yelled at by sailors.”
He was making a Waldorf salad in the sub when the squadron commander approached David about applying for a scholarship commissioning program because David had the highest test scores of any sailor on the submarine.
“… I said ‘yes sir, as soon as I finish this salad,” David says. “I feared the cook more than the commander.”
He took the test, passed it and the Navy sent David to the University of Louisville on a full-ride scholarship. David was sworn in as a commissioned officer on his 26th birthday. The following month he was in submarine officer school in New London, Connecticut.
After leaving active duty, David spent 20 years in the reserves, where he earned most of his military promotions.
The book contains several sea stories about being a part of the U.S. nuclear Navy during the cold-war era.
“I had a lot of ambitions and persistence to build a career in the Navy,” David says. “So that’s part of it.”
David enjoys humor so much he sprinkled humorous anecdotes throughout the book. David uses humor often and even when he was talking about the tragedy of missing persons and his son’s death he was able to laugh and tell funny anecdotes when interviewing with the Gazette.
“Bluejacket: Seaman to Captain (in a Mere 30 Years)” is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bluejacket-Seaman-Captain-mere-years/dp/1936800365is.
