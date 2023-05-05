If I wasn’t working tonight at WCCO, I would be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a blended strawberry margarita in one hand, and a chip full of guacamole in the other. I would love to be downtown at Nacho Mamas, or uptown at La Carreta. I will celebrate tomorrow. And I’m just glad it’s finally starting to act like spring around here.

Last month we ended up with above average snowfall as we picked up 3.8 inches of snow. It was a colder than average April, and it would’ve been much colder than average if it wasn’t for the four consecutive days in the 80s. It was a long winter; it’s been a crummy spring, and we are ready for a change. My shovels are back up in the attic, and I swapped the snow blower with the lawn mower a few weeks back.

Load comments