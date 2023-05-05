If I wasn’t working tonight at WCCO, I would be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a blended strawberry margarita in one hand, and a chip full of guacamole in the other. I would love to be downtown at Nacho Mamas, or uptown at La Carreta. I will celebrate tomorrow. And I’m just glad it’s finally starting to act like spring around here.
Last month we ended up with above average snowfall as we picked up 3.8 inches of snow. It was a colder than average April, and it would’ve been much colder than average if it wasn’t for the four consecutive days in the 80s. It was a long winter; it’s been a crummy spring, and we are ready for a change. My shovels are back up in the attic, and I swapped the snow blower with the lawn mower a few weeks back.
Most people I know are itching to get out and work in the yard. From mowing the grass to planting some flowers, spring is in the air. May is such a fun month. I think of the kids who are on their final approach to summer vacation. I think of the kids who went off to college and will be moving back home for a few months. I picture packed golf courses and boats cruising up and down the St. Croix River. And of course, I am dialed in on next weekend.
Many are excited beyond belief because the fishing opener kicks off May 13. My friends reading this in Wisconsin will be setting the hook this weekend. I don’t usually go out on the actual opening weekend. I typically wet the line for the first time Memorial Weekend.
Do you have a favorite fishing spot? Best of luck no matter where you fish. I will be browsing Facebook for your big catch. Make some fun memories.
Others are excited about next weekend because of all the wonderful moms out there. Mother’s Day is next Sunday. The average high on that date is near 70 degrees. The way this year has been going, just average would feel pretty awesome. Last year we had a high of 65. I recall celebrating outside in many years past. I bet we get to do so again this year.
The summer solstice doesn’t arrive until Wednesday, June 21. But remember the “unofficial” start to summer, Memorial Weekend, lands on May 27-29. This is when my happy time kicks into high gear. I don’t fall for “fake spring” or “fooled ya spring” or “almost spring” when the weather teases us. By Memorial Weekend, even a cool day feels pretty good. Now if we could just do something about those annoying mosquitoes, my happy time would kick into overdrive! I can’t believe 2023 is already one third over. Time is flying, so get out there and make it a merry May. And remember, if you see me out there on my motorcycle or cruisin’ in our old Ford, then it’s going to be a great day!
Chris Shaffer is the chief meteorologist for WCCO-TV Minneapolis.
