The primary elections for the 2022 midterm and Minnesota general elections will be held on Tuesday August 9. Early voting and mail-in voting has already begun. In our area, we have two congressional districts, two state senate districts and one state house district that all have primaries coming up.
Candidates are out stumping in the lead-up to the August 9 election, making appearances at parades and knocking on doors. Still, with so many races happening at once, it can be difficult to get all the information you need on each candidate going into the polls. We have provided brief breakdowns of the congressional and state races that voters in our coverage area will be deciding on in August.
In an effort to get readers a full perspective, and to give the candidates a chance to speak directly to voters, The Gazette sent out a questionnaire to political hopefuls who have primaries coming up. Many graciously sent back responses. Those responses that we have received have been posted to the website.
Minnesota Senate District 41, Republican Primary
Minnesota SD 41 has a primary on the Republican side. The two candidates vying for nomination there are Tom Dippel (R-Cottage Grove) and Tony Jurgens (R-Cottage Grove).
A business owner for 14 years, Dippel has not held political office, though he was elected to represent Minnesota as a delegate at the Republican National Committee convention in 2012. Dippel received the party’s endorsement this spring. On the issues, he has characterized himself as “100% Pro-Life,” and says he will advocate for Constitutional Carry in Minnesota. He has come out against Governor Walz’s use of emergency powers and supports school choice, saying that parents should be able to “take their educational dollars to a better school for their kids.” He has said he wants to use the state budget surplus to cut taxes, including taxes on Social Security benefits. Additionally, Dippel is a proponent of medical freedom. His website states, “I will fight for people’s individual rights to get the medical treatment they see fit. Individuals should be able to make this choice for themselves – it is a fundamental medical right.” Dippel lives in Cottage Grove with his wife Carrie and six children.
Jurgens has served as Minnesota State Representative for District 54 B since 2016. On the issues, Jurgens cites his record passing “the largest tad relief package for Minnesotans in decades,” and has pledged to continue to cut taxes, including eliminating state income tax on Social Security benefits. He also cites his record voting 21 times to end Governor Walz’s emergency powers, and has said he wants to see that future governors do not have similar powers at their disposal. Jurgens opposes any new gun control legislation, saying instead that better use can be made of existing laws to curb gun violence. On his website he says that he thinks education “shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” and advocates school choice. Jurgens has defined himself as pro-law enforcement and opposed to efforts to “defund” police departments. On election integrity, he has said he supports voter ID regulations “and confirming that all ballots are legally cast and accurately counted.” Jurgens lives in Cottage Grove with his wife Dawn; they have two daughters and twin grandsons.
Minnesota Senate District 33, Democratic Primary
Two candidates are seeking the DFL nomination for SD 33, Brian Baber (DFL-Scandia) and Nancy McLean (DFL-Stillwater).
Baber lives in Scandia. He does not appear to have a campaign website and his personal Facebook page does not make mention of his candidacy, though there are several posts critical of those who believe or spread false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
McLean has not held political office, but has worked with several community organizations, including the St. Croix Valley Alliance, a multi-issue, grassroots organization that worked on healthcare reform, environmental issues, and other issues that impact the community, and Healthcare For All Minnesota (HCAMN) and she served on the steering committee of St. Croix Valley Indivisible. She has received the party’s endorsement. On the issues, McLean has called for affordable healthcare for all Minnesotans, fully funding public education, making childcare more affordable and securing paid family leave for workers. On the environment and the economy, McLean has said, “I will continue to support efforts to get high paying green energy jobs into Minnesota so that our economy, and environment, can benefit from the green energy.” McLean has two grown children and lives in Stillwater.
Minnesota House District 33B, Republican Primary
Minnesota HD 33B has two contenders on the Republican side in the primaries, Mark Bishofsky (R-Stillwater) and Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater).
Bishofsky, who was a respiratory therapist for 23 years, has never held political office, but he is the founder of Stop the Mandate MN, an organization formed in response to state mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bishofsky won the party’s endorsement in March. Central to his campaign in the spring was the issue of medical freedom. He has said on his campaign website that he supports “bodily autonomy” and sees doctor-patient autonomy as being central to effective healthcare. He is pro-life and supports school choice and vouchers. On 2nd Amendment issues he has said that he wants to see Minnesota become a constitutional carry and stand your ground state. Bishofsky has advocated for lowering state income tax, limits on property taxes and eliminating taxes on social security benefits. Regarding health and wellness, Bishofsky has said he wants to “Educate the community on strategies working toward wellness of the mind and body (and) tackle addiction and mental health issues.” Bishofsky lives in Stillwater with his wife and three children.
Riehle is a business owner who has served on the Stillwater Area School District School Board since 2018. She has received endorsements from MPPOA (Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association); MCCL (Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life); Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fund. On her website, Riehle said, “I’ve spent the last 3 years as your school board representative, consistently advocating and voting to increase accountability, academic outcomes, and parental choice. I’ve fought to keep schools open and defend parental rights in regard to medical decisions and curriculum transparency.” She has advocated support for law enforcement and has said that, if elected, she would address the issue of crime in suburban areas. On her website she says that she will “protect the unborn and the vulnerable” and “defend our constitutional freedoms including the 2nd Amendment.” Riehle lives in Stillwater Township with her husband Mark. Together they have six children and eight grandchildren.
US Congress, MN House District 4, Republican Primary
Voters in the Fourth Minnesota Congressional District will have a choice between three candidates on the Republican side, Gene Rechtzigel, Jerry Silver and May Lor Xiong.
Xiong won the party’s endorsement in March. She has signaled support for secure borders and for law enforcement, and advocates for small business. Xiong has also signaled that she supports parental choice for schools. On her website, she has said, “I believe we must have good common-sense laws to live in a well ordered and safe society and we must support our law enforcement. We must also ensure law enforcement is properly trained and have the proper background so they can equitably enforce laws.”
Jerry Silver is a semi-truck driver and author of the book “Touchdown in the Dark.” He has called for reducing the national debt and favors a Balanced Budget Amendment. Silver has said that he favors modernizing Social Security to get ahead of what he sees a “looming crisis.” He advocates funding for law enforcement and responding to the issue of addiction through rehabilitation efforts and drug courts. Silver opposes amnesty programs and pathways to citizenship and supports school vouchers. Regarding the Second Amendment, he supports “removing any restrictions on self-defense.”
Gene Rechtzigel’s website says that he supports Israel. He advocates full support for veterans and the VA. He says he wants to put people back to work. Rechtzigel’s website says he is in favor of educational freedom and freedom of healthcare as well.
US Congress, MN House District 4, Democratic Primary
On the Democratic side of the congressional race in the Fourth District, voters also have three candidates to choose from, Amane Badhasso, Fasil Moghul and incumbent Betty McCollum.
Badhasso has positioned herself as a progressive challenger to McCollum, articulating policy goals like a $15 federal minimum wage, codifying abortion rights, cancelling student debt and tuition free public universities. On immigration she has called for abolishing ICE, offering a pathway to citizenship and increasing the number of refugees let into the country. Badhasso also supports universal background checks, an assault weapons ban and repealing Tiahrt Amendment, which limits the information on gun violence that the ATF can release, which critics say hinders the CDC and other institutions’ abilities to study gun violence.
McCollum, who was elected to Congress in 2000, has cited her experience, including her work as a senior member on the House Appropriations Committee. She has touted the $73 billion in COVID relief assistance that she helped secure for Minnesota, and legislation she is currently helping to move through the House which would provide protections for the BWCA and Mississippi River. On the environment, McCollum has cited her support for the Green New Deal and has pledged to work to ban copper-sulfide mining in the Rainy River Watershed. On immigration, she has called for more support for the DREAM Act, and wants to see the US bring in “no less than 75,000 refugees per year.”
Moghul has had a less high-profile campaign than his two competitors. Issues highlighted on his website include support for a $15 federal minimum wage, Medicare for All, student loan forgiveness and SBA loan forgiveness. One issue that his site gives particular attention to is diversity in federal contracts, university admissions and cabinet creation. Moghul has said he would like to see 42.1% of all contracts, admissions and cabinet appointments go to minority candidates, to be more reflective of the 2020 Census.
US Congress, MN House District 8, Republican Primary
In House District 8, on the Republican side of the ticket, voters have a choice between Harry Robb Welty and incumbent Pete Stauber.
Stauber, who has served as US Representative since 2019, holds some familiarly Republican positions on many issues. Stauber has been critical of the state of the economy under President Biden and advocates policies that move the United States away from dependence on foreign energy sources. In an opinion piece he wrote for the Duluth News Tribune, he called for a renewed emphasis on domestic oil and mineral production as a means of lowering energy costs and rebuilding the economy. Stauber, who was a police officer for 23 years, describes himself as pro-law enforcement. Pro-life, Stauber recently voted against the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act as well as the Right to Contraception Act.
Welty, a former teacher, served on the Duluth School Board from 1995 to 2003. In a recent opinion piece, also in the Duluth News Tribune, Welty criticized Stauber’s support for policies that Welty views as destructive to the environment, including opening parts of the BWCA to mining operations.
US Congress, MN House District 8, Democratic Primary
On the Democratic side, voters will also have two candidates to choose from, John Munter and Jen Schultz, who currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota State House.
Now retired, and living on a farm in Warba, Munter has said that one of his priorities is affordable housing. He has also said he would like to see the Department of Agriculture’s no-money-down mortgages utilized to help revitalize small towns and rural areas. He is opposed to copper-sulfide mining in Northern Minnesota. Munter takes a couple positions that are somewhat rare for Democrats. Though he believes vaccines are effective, he is opposed to mandates. He also stated in an opinion piece in the Duluth News Tribune (where most of the above positions were also articulated) that “Abortion should be legal by pills only.”
Jen Schultz’s positions on issues could be described as more “traditionally Democratic.” She supports moving to a single payer system, protections for reproductive rights and has said she would like to see Northern Minnesota as a leader in the fight against climate change. Schultz has called for efforts to address the student debt crisis and for federal funding to improve access to affordable housing. On her website she has said that she is opposed to defunding police departments, and that she opposes cuts to Social Security. In the spring Schultz secured the DFL endorsement.
