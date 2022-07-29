01

The primary elections for the 2022 midterm and Minnesota general elections will be held on Tuesday August 9. Early voting and mail-in voting has already begun. In our area, we have two congressional districts, two state senate districts and one state house district that all have primaries coming up.

Candidates are out stumping in the lead-up to the August 9 election, making appearances at parades and knocking on doors. Still, with so many races happening at once, it can be difficult to get all the information you need on each candidate going into the polls. We have provided brief breakdowns of the congressional and state races that voters in our coverage area will be deciding on in August.

