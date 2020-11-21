Join other grateful souls in the St. Croix Valley at “A Community Thanksgiving Service,” sponsored by eight area churches, which will air on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. on Valley Access Channel 15.
Musicians from Stillwater’s Trinity Lutheran Church and pastors from Ascension Episcopal Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran, St. Paul’s Lutheran and St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will offer Thanksgiving songs, thoughts and prayers they hope will inspire gratitude and spark hope in all of us in these challenging times.
