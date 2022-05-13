A 17-year-old Stillwater Area High School student died following a water emergency in the St. Croix River early Thursday evening. Just before 5:40 p.m. May 13, authorities were called to the 2000 block of Riviera Ave. S. in Lake St. Croix Beach after witnesses reported a juvenile had gone under water while playing with friends.
The sheriff's office identified the victim as Suleiman Ibrahim Abdagarado of Stillwater in a May 13 news release.
Suleiman, along with several others, attempted to help the struggling teen and bring him to safety. The first teen made it out of the water, but Abdagarado never resurfaced.
Emergency crews arrived on scene within minutes and began searching for the missing teen. The male was located by a Washington County rescue dive team a member of the just after 6:30 p.m. – approximately 40 minutes after he was last. The teen was transported to Regions Hospital in Stillwater by ambulance where he received medical care, but died Friday morning.
“The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Sheriff Dan Starry said in the release. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recover Suleiman and bring peace to his family.”
The official cause of death is under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
SAHS Principal Rob Bach released a statement to parents about the incident on Friday morning, May 13.
“I am deeply saddened to communicate that earlier this morning we learned of the death of one of our 11th grade students,” Bach said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and everyone impacted directly or indirectly by their passing. During this time of grief we ask you to keep the family in your thoughts.
“The death of a classmate, even for those who didn’t know them well, will impact each student differently and all reactions need to be addressed with great care and support,” he continued
District support staff and counselors were as SAHS support our students, and will be available as needed moving forward.
“Teachers shared a brief message with students regarding the student’s death during first hour and outlined the resources available to students at school,” Bach said. “While providing services to address student needs, we will do our best to maintain the structure and routines of our school day. “
Bach listed the contacts that students and parents can seek out for help: Canvas Health, 651-777-5222; Family Means, 651-439-4840; Youth Service Bureau, 651-439-8800 and the Center for Grief, Loss and Transition, 651-641-0177
“Please let us know how we can continue to help you and your children as we work through this difficult process together,” Bach concluded.
