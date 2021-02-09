“Distilled and Direct” is the curatorial vision of 15-year-old Jackson Duin that brings together the work of artists Lisa Bergh, Tara Costello and
Duin’s idea directs viewers to the commonality of differences seen in the work on display at ArtReach St. Croix’s Galleries in Stillwater. Distilled and Direct will be on view to the public through Saturday, Feb. 13.
“ArtReach’s Visual Arts Committee is happy to turn over the reins and work with Jackson on his first curatorial project,” says Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix.
Lisa Bergh
Bergh, of New London, preferred art material is paper. She is an advocate for rural arts.
Her “Sentimental Cartography” series, on view as part of “Distilled and Direct,” uses bold color, metallic and black paper, flashe and frames to examine internal and emotional worlds.
“Working with paper is central to my process,” Bergh said. “I repeatedly access a visual language constructed from abstraction, gesture, tension, mark making, color, space and architecture.”
Tara Costello
Costello, a member of Minneapolis’ long running Rosalux collective, is an abstract artist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally.
“I am particularly interested in the interplay of land, sky and cityscape,” Costello said. “I work with Venetian plaster which is a malleable material and used in layers. It allows me to question aspects of time, light and space.”
Susan Solomon
Solomon, of Saint Paul, refers to herself as a “freelance paintress.” Her work in “Distilled and Direct” utilizes gouache and ink to convey landscapes with fierceness and brutal beauty.
“My work camps out at the intersection of memory, landscape and intuition,” Solomon said. “I am continually inspired by the open prairies, changing weather and endless skies found in the Midwest.”
In lieu of a public artist reception, a digital slideshow of the exhibition is available online at https://www.artreachstcroix.org/st-croix-galleries.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St, in Stillwater, are free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m. In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, visitors must wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing in the gallery.
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
