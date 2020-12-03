With a continued surge in the number of people recreating outdoors this year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone that lakes and ponds across the state have started to freeze, and where there isn’t ice, the water is dangerously cold.
Ice thickness is highly variable at this time of year and subject to Mother Nature’s whims, according to a news release from DNR.
Even where there isn’t ice, the water is so cold that an unexpected fall in can be deadly.
“The first ice-fishing trip of the season is exciting, but there’s no fish that is worth falling through the ice,” said Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “Vigilance around the water at this time of year isn’t just a good idea – it’s an absolute necessity.”
Anglers and others who recreate on the ice should stay on shore until there’s at least four inches of new, clear ice. Anytime people are on the ice, they should check its thickness every 150 feet. Smith urges people to check ice thickness for themselves rather than deciding to walk on the ice based on what they’ve heard or read.
Each year, unexpected falls into cold water lead to serious injury and death. Wearing a life jacket is the best way to avert tragedy, since the initial shock of falling into cold water can incapacitate even strong swimmers, the release states. Carrying a good set of ice picks can help a person get out if they fall through the ice, and a cell phone, whistle or other communications device makes it more likely they will be able to call for help.
