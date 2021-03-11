Nothing is more encouraging each year than the first swing of the Twins’ bats, as spring training gets underway in Florida. I’ve always enjoyed a baseball game on the radio. Every year, baseball reminds me that spring is coming soon. I’ve also been dreaming about this year’s garden for weeks now.
While I’ve felt this way most of my life, there’s never been anything better than hearing the reports from Fort Myers this year. The Twins are starting to play ball. If ever we’ve needed baseball and the emergence of spring, this is it.
So, my first plea goes out to Gov. Tim Walz.
Governor, please let’s all go out to the ballgame. The Twins have developed a sophisticated plan for getting people in the stands while still maintaining proper social distancing and limited contact at concession stands. At 25% capacity, there could still be 10,000 or so fans at a game, enough to generate a tremendous roar when Nelson Cruz hits one out of the park, or when Byron Buxton makes one of those impossible catches in the outfield.
By April, we’ll have a whole other batch of Minnesotans vaccinated. By May, we’ll be getting to the less vulnerable population. By mid-summer, we could well hit that 70% magical number that will bring us near
herd immunity.
My second and third plea to the governor is that as much as we love the Twins, it’s not the only game in town.
I am anxious to get into Allianz Field for the first time and learn a few Minnesota United Football Club chants. I look forward to raising my scarf and singing “Wonderwall” at the end of the game, along with a few thousand other Loons fans.
And I’d love to get over to CHS Field in St. Paul for a Saints game. Even though they will now be a Twins Minor League affiliate, I have heard that we’ll still get to have fun. I look forward to cheering on a pig race, or perhaps Sumo wrestlers in plastic inflatable suits.
Spring and summer sports have the added advantage of being outdoors, where fresh air and a natural breeze help dissipate the COVID-19 virus.
And just being outside will do wonders for our spirits as we begin the ascent out of this pandemic.
We all will have to do our part to ensure these stadiums can be open for spectators. We will still have mask requirements and we must continue to obey social distancing rules. No big parties or bars crushed with patrons – not yet, anyway.
So, Gov. Walz, let’s go out to the ballgame. I’ll even offer to buy you a $10 hot dog and a $15 beer to express my appreciation.
And then, after these sports are back in action, we have another important issue to discuss. Governor, perhaps I could buy you a bucket of Sweet Martha’s Cookies?
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota.
