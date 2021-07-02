As the sun was setting, a crowd gathered on the lawn at Lowell Park, while boats sat on the St. Croix River as the crowd listened to the sounds of the brass band Boot’s ‘n Brass, comprised of members from the US Army 34th division, during the annual Summer Tuesdays weekly concert and movie series.
For the first week, the brass band sweated, while rocking out tunes while dressed in full combat uniform. Later other members from the same army division sported T-Shirts with camo pants and boots and performed as classic rock cover band Cover Fire.
The annual weekly event hosts a market, live band, followed by a movie that begins approximately 10 minutes after sunset. This week’s movie was “Trolls: World Tour”
Market booths included Leo’s Grill and Malt Shop, Sustainable Stillwater and the Stillwater Police Department. SPD officers along with Chief Brian Mueller talked to community members about the department’s downtown patrol unit that started this year.
Bryan and Katie Dahl along with their children Alice, Sarah and Wilson made it across the river from Houlton to enjoy the community get-together.
The family moved into the community recently, and wanted to see what a St. Croix Valley event offers.
Katie was ecstatic that events have returned after COVID-19 restrictions cancelled or modified nearly all of them.
“It’s great to get back together after being a year apart,” Katie said.
There was a bit of a hiccup as it was raining shortly before the event’s start time, but it cleared for a perfect summer evening.
“Tonight, it rained so we weren’t really sure it was going to happen, but we had a great turnout — especially for the first one,” Event organizer Cassie McLemore said while setting up the movie to round out the evening. “We are thrilled. I’m excited.”
About Summer Tuesdays
Summer Tuesdays is returning for its 14th year in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park. For seven weeks, family-friendly activities will take place Tuesday evening and include a local food and merchant market, free live music and free movies.
The market will open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. and a family-friendly movie starting at dusk. If bad weather is forecasted, organizers of Summer Tuesday will announce at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday if the market and movie are canceled, and the live music will move inside to Charlie’s Irish Pub.
Band, movie lineup
July 6 Cover Fire and “The Croods: A New Age”
July 13 Colin Bracewell and “Open Season”
July 20 Scrapegoat Skin & Bones, and the movie will be announced later.
July 27 Sawyer’s Dream and “The Mighty Ducks.”
Aug. 3 Lars Carlson & the Secondhand Hipsters and “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Aug. 10 Grimm & Cruz and “Sonic the Hedgehog.
