Summer Tuesdays is celebrating 19 years of family fun in downtown Stillwater, and is returning to Lowell Park this summer. The annual weekly event hosts a market starting at 5 p.m., a live band from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by movie that starts 10 minutes after sunset
The event was cancelled last year when the City Council voted to ax all Stillwater summer events to curb the spread of COVID-19. With the recent lifting of COVID restrictions, organizers are now planning a full schedule, and they will be following all
COVID protocols outlined by the Minnesota Department of Health.
This year's lineup:
Bands
June 29 Cover Fire
July 6 Boots ‘n Brass
July 13 Colin Bracewell
July 20 Scrapegoat Skin & Bones
July 27 Sawyer’s Dream
Aug. 3 Lars Carlson & the
Secondhand Hipsters
Aug. 10 Grimm & Cruz
Movies
June 29 Trolls World Tour (pg)July 6 Croods: A New Age (pg)
July 13 Open Season (pg)
July 20 TBA
July 27 The Mighty Ducks (pg)
Aug. 3 Raya & the Last Dragon (pg)
Aug. 10 Sonic the Hedgehog (pg)
