July was a cooker. We warmed into the 90s four times, but the heat isn’t likely what you remember the most. It was the lack of rain. My yard currently features more shades of yellow than green. Yes, it looks like a Packers yard, and that pains me. I guess it would look awfully strange if it was purple and gold. This past month goes down as the 15th driest July on record. We were nearly three inches below average. It was worse last summer at this time, but August rains came to the rescue. It was a hot month with 4 days in the 90s, but it was the 10th wettest August on record with nearly seven inches of rain. I hope we get a repeat performance this year.

So, this is a big weekend with the Washington County Fair in full swing. This is the 151st county celebration, and I’ve been there nearly every year of my life. What do I love most? The tradition of course. I love watching the kids show off their animals, arts and crafts. I love getting a malt and walking around to soak in all the fun. I love how I treat this as my appetizer to the Minnesota State Fair that kicks off in a few weeks. And I love how our daughters made the same memories there that I did in my youth. But I never did win a goldfish in a plastic bag like one of my girls did. I think she named him Goldie…go figure.

