To protect the community, staff at the Washington County Department of Public Health and Environment are encouraging members of the community interested to take a free suicide intervention course. The QPR Gatekeeper online course teaches participants how to question, persuade and refer a person who may be considering suicide.

Living through a public health emergency such as COVID-19 can be extremely stressful, according to a press release from Washington County.

To access the free training, visit qprtraining.com/setup, enter WCDPH as the Organization Code, select Create Account, complete and submit the registration form with your email.

For more information, contact Natalie Vasilj at Natalie.vasilj@co.washington.mn.us

