To protect the community, staff at the Washington County Department of Public Health and Environment are encouraging members of the community interested to take a free suicide intervention course. The QPR Gatekeeper online course teaches participants how to question, persuade and refer a person who may be considering suicide.
Living through a public health emergency such as COVID-19 can be extremely stressful, according to a press release from Washington County.
To access the free training, visit qprtraining.com/setup, enter WCDPH as the Organization Code, select Create Account, complete and submit the registration form with your email.
For more information, contact Natalie Vasilj at Natalie.vasilj@co.washington.mn.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.