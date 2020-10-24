Two Stillwater Area High School students are helping the elderly learn how to use technology needed to navigate the pandemic.
Evan Jinks, 17, and Alex Steil, 17, founded Attention Brings Prevention an organization that finds various ways to get involved during the pandemic. Their latest effort is a program called Generations Connecting Generations that offers training on video conferencing, troubleshooting computer and smartphone issues and assisting with phone set up for the elderly.
“I can give them access to video conferencing software that would help them feel less lonely in those facilities,” Jinks said.
Jinks and Steil printed several fliers announcing their service, and have passed them out to various nursing cares facilities.
Jinks noted it is difficult to teach someone how to use video conferencing remotely using that same technology.
“In that case I could get from help from the staff, otherwise I could show up in persons,” Jinks said. “We also have plans to get volunteers from the high school.”
Jinks’ mother has connections into care facilities, and has set them up to wear the proper Personal Protective Equipment when in-person training is required.
“I can either teach them online or in-person depending on what their needs are,” Jinks said.
Next, they may start a grocery delivery service for the people they helped with the tech.
“People in assisted living facilities they might not feel comfortable going out because their health might be somewhat diminished compared to the average person,” Jinks said. “So we can just provide them with that service.”
Jinks saw coronavirus cases spiking in counties across the state, and decided he wanted to help out.
“I didn’t want that for this community,” Jinks said. “I know I can’t change the world, but if I can help to the best of my abilities that’s definitely something I going to do.”
Steil noted they are also trying to have students have a place in all of this.
“Kids are not used to being in quarantine for six months,” Steil said. “We’re trying to make it easier for them to be a part of what is happening around them.”
The pair are quite familiar with using video software in a changing environment SAHS students started learning online in the spring, and are attending classes in a hybrid model alternating days that they attend in person and online.
“With hybrid learning it gives you more time to schedule around what your needs just because you can sort of manage your time,” Jinks said.
When helping the elderly, so far there haven’t been any tricky or complicated issues with technology that the pair has had to fix.
“Usually it’s pretty straightforward,” Jinks said. “With the elderly it’s rudimentary things they need help with.”
For assistance, call 651-756-9636 or email attentionbringsprevention@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.