Stillwater Area Public Schools elementary students returned to brick and mortar classrooms on Sept. 7.
While there are a few students whose families opted into an online learning option for the first semester, the vast majority of students are learning in person this year.
The district is currently requiring all staff and students to wear face covering while in school, and the district also implemented other COVID-19 safety protocols in response to the rise of the delta variant.
