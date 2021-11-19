About the author

Jamie Stoudt grew up in Jamestown, North Dakota, and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in communications. His varied career experiences include owning and managing a Ford dealership, working as Director of Client Services for a technology company, doing home renovations as a licensed contractor, and serving as CEO, CFO, President, and Cook for Lefse By Lars, a concession-wagon enterprise which he was incorrectly convinced would make him rich.