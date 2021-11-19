Downtown Stillwater is in for some fictional mayhem, in Jamie Stoudt’s latest novel, “Donna Carlascci.”
In a press release, Stoudt said the book follows the adventures of three partners in the law firm of Driscoll and Associates. Stoud said the practice is best described as ‘unconventional’.
Stoudt is a Stillwater novelist. “Donna Carlascci” is the third novel Stoudt has written.
In the book, the bad guys are an ex-con prison gang called the Aryan Pure, who infest the downtown streets looking for Donna, who put a number of their members into a prison hospital up in Alex, the press release states. The book is a high-energy and funny page turner, focused on Donna, a former marine and the current head of security for the firm; Margaret (Mags) Kratski, the foul-mouthed and brilliant managing partner, and Ryan Driscoll, the likable, but hapless rainmaker.
Stoudt grew up in Jamestown, North Dakota and earned a degree in Communications at the University of North Dakota. His long business career included a couple of successes, and a variety of ‘learning experiences,’ all of which blend into the plotls of his novels.
His son Dan, daughter Sarah, and seven grandchildren are all local as well, which allows for writing between the grandkid’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, dance, softball, and track events. Stoudt’s early writing took the form of radio and television ads for his business efforts, but lately he’s taken a much more satisfying path as a novelist. He has released three novels in 2021, starting with his first, Back Again, on Jan. 11 and is currently 200 pages into his fourth book, titled “The Man under the Moon,” about the first colony… up there.
Stoudt said what he loves most about writing is seeing “What evolves from my fingers once they’re placed into position above my computer keyboard”.
However, he does not share a fondness for editors.
“Bless their hearts, but they’ve all gone to the same ‘Change-what-Jamie-wrote’ school of writing I now give them written instructions before we begin the next novel. First, ‘don’t fix it if it ain’t broke,’ and then ‘if your word is as good as my word, the tie goes to the author,’ and third, ‘never, ever mess with Jamie’s jokes.’”
He noted that the success to that approach is “still percolating”, with his readers getting the final vote.
Stoudt markets his books through Amazon and his own website, JamieStoudtBooks.com, does his own fulfillment and shipping and that because he’s an unknown author, every buyer gets a signed copy.
All three current books are also available at Valley Bookseller in Stillwater.
Stillwater author Jamie Stoudt has written three novel in 2021, and is working on a fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.